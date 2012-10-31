* Palm oil prices capped by high production and growing
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Malaysian palm oil futures
inched down on Wednesday as the strongest exports recorded for
this year may do little to cut into high stocks at a time when
output is surging in the world's second largest producer of the
edible oil.
Cargo surveyor data showed that Malaysian palm oil shipments
in October climbed to about 1.6 million tonnes -- the highest
this year, although stocks are set to hit another record beyond
2.48 million tonnes.
"Based on the shipment number, we will still end up with a
higher stockpile because October's production is still very
high," said OSK Research analyst Alvin Tai. "Exports rising
higher month-on-month is not surprising, but the quantum still
needs to be stronger."
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.2 percent lower at 2,496
ringgit ($819) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 28,495
lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher to the usual 25,000
lots.
Technicals showed that the bearish target of 2,379 ringgit
per tonne for Malaysian palm oil has been adjusted to 2,468
ringgit based on its falling speed, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Palm oil dropped to a two-week low earlier this week after
its biggest rival and top producer Indonesia planned to lower
monthly export taxes in November after international prices fell
this month.
The lower taxes will lift margins for Indonesians and shift
demand away from competing Malaysian products. Officials in
Jakarta said they will not alter their tax structure which is
aimed at driving its domestic palm oil downstream industry.
"The export tax structure is progressive and it has been
adjusted to fluctuated palm oil prices in the international
market," director general of agriculture-based industry Benny
Wachjudi said at an industry meeting.
"It is very different from the Malaysian government's export
tax policy. I am sure Malaysian export tax policy will not last
long because it is not adjusted to the development on palm oil
prices in the international market."
Brent crude held steady near $109 a barrel on Wednesday
after the huge storm Sandy whiplashed the U.S. East Coast,
reducing fuel demand even as refineries in the region gradually
resumed operations.
U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up 0.7
percent in late Asian trade. The most-active May 2013 soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2394 +2.00 2379 2401 278
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2445 -6.00 2440 2471 1940
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2496 -5.00 2492 2529 15877
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7046 +22.00 6950 7060 601068
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 9070 +66.00 8980 9082 562136
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 50.42 +0.33 50.07 50.59 9665
NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 86.37 +0.69 85.61 86.59 16633
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.0475 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna in Jakarta; Editing by
Niluksi Koswanage)