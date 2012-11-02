* Market players expect record-high stocks for October * Futures posted 4.1 percent loss for the week * Palm oil to retest support at 2,497 ringgit - technicals (Updates prices, milestone) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday to a two-week low, as investors remained cautious on market expectations of record high stocks in October. Prices were earlier locked in a tight range as traders looked for fresh trading cues, although bearish sentiment seemed to dominate despite strong export numbers that could help ease stocks. "The market is still stuck within a range and finding direction," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "End stocks in October are going to hit higher, around 2.63-2.65 million tonnes. With record-high stocks, the market can't be bullish." The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.6 percent to close at 2,496 ringgit ($818) per tonne, after going as low as 2,490 ringgit, a level last seen on Oct. 18. Total traded volumes stood at 25,866 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad higher than the usual 25,000 lots. For the week, the edible oil posted a 4.1 percent loss as prices came under pressure on lower November taxes in top producer Indonesia and as Sandy, one of the worst storms to hit the United States in years, triggered fears of slower commodity demand. Technicals showed palm oil will retest a support at 2,497 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking it and falling to 2,469 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Malaysian October palm oil exports surged to 1.6 million tonnes, the highest so far this year, thanks to significantly stronger European demand. But concerns remained that stocks could still climb above an all-time high of 2.48 million tonnes in September on seasonally high output. The industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, will release official data for October inventory levels on Nov. 12. Brent crude held steady near $108 a barrel on Friday as investors look ahead to key jobs data from the United States for more signs of economic recovery, which would boost fuel demand. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery slipped 1.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also fell, closing 2.2 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2370 -34.00 2365 2404 131 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2427 -40.00 2418 2465 1597 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2496 -41.00 2490 2533 13082 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6962 -110.00 6936 7092 577100 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8880 -222.00 8872 9110 1066320 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 49.86 -0.57 49.67 50.63 13444 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 86.35 -0.74 86.18 87.05 25029 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.05 ringgit) (Editing by Ron Popeski)