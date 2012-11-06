* Prices fall to 2,370 ringgit, weakest since Oct. 8
* Market weighed by stockpile concerns, U.S. elections
* Palm oil to rebound to 2,470 ringgit -technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Malaysian palm oil futures fell
to the lowest in almost one month on Tuesday, dropping for a
third straight session, as concerns over rising stockpiles and
uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections weighed on prices.
Inventory levels in Malaysia - the world's No.2 palm oil
producer - may climb to 2.67 million tonnes in October,
surpassing previous month's record at 2.48 million tonnes, a
Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.
Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
issue October stocks data on the coming Monday.
"Everybody is looking at the MPOB number that is expected to
reach 2.7 million tonnes, and the market is reacting badly to
that," said James Ratnam, an analyst with Malaysia's TA
Securities.
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.6 percent to close at 2,372
ringgit ($775) per tonne, just off its intraday low at 2,370
ringgit, the weakest since Oct. 8.
Total traded volumes stood at 34,020 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Prices had edged up briefly before the midday break as an
almost 5 percent drop over the last two trading sessions lured
buyers. Worries that year-end floods in Malaysia could hit
supplies also checked losses.
"So far I have not heard of any big impact from floods. This
is still a very early stage. The flood usually happens at the
end of the year, and depending on the strength, it could disrupt
supply and support prices."
Traders also remained cautious ahead of the U.S. elections.
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
were essentially deadlocked on election eve, polls show, raising
concerns of a cliffhanger delaying the outcome and roiling
markets, as it did during the extended presidential battle in
2000.
Technicals showed palm oil could stage a rebound to 2,470
ringgit as a fall from the Oct. 25 high of 2,615 ringgit has
temporarily ended, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
In related markets, Brent crude held over $107 per barrel on
Tuesday, as uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections and renewed
worries about Greece and the euro zone crisis headed traders'
concerns.
Other vegetable oil markets recovered from the previous
day's losses. U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged up
0.9 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active May 2013
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
inched up 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2280 -20.00 2280 2310 330
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2325 -27.00 2315 2358 1516
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2372 -39.00 2370 2421 17860
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6838 -4.00 6786 6888 412430
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8762 +12.00 8712 8808 586256
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.73 +0.41 48.35 48.98 5481
NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.92 +0.27 85.42 85.98 15900
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.06 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)