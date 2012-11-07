* Prices rebound on bargain hunting
* Traders eye flood risks in No.2 producer Malaysia
* Palm oil to reach 2,423 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Malaysian palm oil futures
gained on Wednesday, snapping three days of losses, with
investors buying after prices dropped to a one-month low earlier
in the session and on concerns year-end floods in the country
could hurt production.
"I heard there are worries about floods in the Johor area,
and we have also seen some technical buying," said a
Singapore-based trader with a global commodities house,
referring to the state that accounts for almost 15 percent of
Malaysia's total palm production.
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.1 percent to close at
2,397 ringgit ($786) per tonne. Prices earlier fell to their
weakest since Oct. 8 at 2,364 ringgit.
Total traded volumes stood at 43,064 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil could rebound to 2,423 ringgit,
as support held firm at 2,377 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
Malaysia's palm oil exports rose 10 percent to a 2012-high
at 1.6 million tonnes in October, and the steep discount between
palm oil and soybean oil could uncover more demand and help ease
swelling stocks.
Stock levels in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil
producer, were projected to reach a record 2.67 million tonnes
in October, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.
Traders are now waiting for Malaysian exports data for Nov.
1-10 from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services scheduled to
be released on Saturday and October stocks data from industry
regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Monday.
In related markets, Brent futures retreated on Wednesday as
investors turned their focus to problems facing the U.S. economy
after the re-election of President Barack Obama.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery inched up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was almost flat.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2301 +21.00 2300 2310 119
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2330 +5.00 2312 2368 1724
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2397 +25.00 2364 2420 21266
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6856 +20.00 6762 6882 535064
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8764 -2.00 8670 8802 728534
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.80 +0.12 48.44 49.06 11261
NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 88.25 -0.46 87.87 88.80 34547
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.05 ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)