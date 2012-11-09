* Prices post worst weekly loss since September * Traders cautious ahead of data from USDA, MPOB (Updates prices, adds detail) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-month low on Friday, posting their steepest weekly loss since September, as traders stayed cautious ahead of key industry reports. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reports stocks data on Monday, which could show inventories at a record-high 2.67 million tonnes at end-October, according to a Reuters survey. "Positioning ahead of the MPOB report will continue. Effects of weather vagaries will become clearer in the weeks and months ahead," a trader with a commodities brokerage in Malaysia said, referring to year-end floods that could hurt output and lift prices. "But a hangover from high supply will certainly send any price recovery into a tailspin," the trader added. Traders are also expecting higher forecasts for U.S. soybean crops from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the day, which could mean a higher supply of rival soybean oil and weigh on palm oil prices. At the close, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to 2,316 ringgit ($757) per tonne. Prices had earlier fallen to 2,308 ringgit, the lowest since Oct. 3. Total traded volumes stood at 40,042 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysian palm oil futures have lost more than 27 percent so far this year, weighed down by record high stocks and global economic uncertainty. For the week, prices posted a 7.2 percent loss, their worst since the end of September. In related markets, Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday as worries about the U.S. fiscal health and its impact on oil demand growth, already dented by a weak global economy, capped price gains. U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged down 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2245 -12.00 2235 2260 116 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2314 +17.00 2260 2314 1181 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2316 -20.00 2308 2364 16350 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6708 -112.00 6702 6794 760706 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8614 -146.00 8604 8758 923734 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.52 -0.25 48.28 48.86 11623 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.16 +0.07 84.81 85.58 16758 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.06 ringgit) (Editing by Michael Urquhart)