* Malaysia palm stocks grow just 1.1 pct in Oct, lower than
expected
* Futures post highest daily gain since Oct. 2010
* Nov. 1-10 palm exports up 22 pct from a month ago -SGS
* Palm oil to keep rebounding to 2,447 ringgit -technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Malaysian palm oil futures
posted on Wednesday the highest daily gain since October 2010,
lifted by a slowdown in inventory build-up in the world's second
largest producer and a demand recovery for the edible oil.
Malaysia's October palm oil stocks inched up 1.1 percent to
a record 2.51 million tonnes, but the rise fell short of market
expectations of a 7.5 percent rise in stocks to 2.67 million
tonnes.
Cargo surveyor data pointed to a demand recovery as palm
oil's steep $300 discount to soybean oil has encouraged some
buyers to shift to the cheaper edible oil and Nov. 1-10 exports
rose as much as 22 percent from a month ago.
"We expect the lower crude palm oil price and the
substantial discount to soybean oil price would stimulate export
demand in the months ahead," James Ratnam, an analyst with
Malaysia's TA Securities, said in a research note.
"But historically, it would take 3 to 6 months for low
prices to incentivise stocks drawdown, and hence, we expect any
inventory normalisation and therefore firmer prices will only
materialise in the first quarter next year at the earliest."
At the close, the benchmark January contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange posted a 4.4 percent gain at
2,425 ringgit ($792) per tonne. Prices fell to a 3-year low at
2,220 ringgit on Monday, but rebounded strongly after the
release of the October stocks data.
Total traded volumes surged to 33,855 lots of 25 tonnes each
after a quiet morning session ahead of the Islamic New Year
holiday in Malaysia on Thursday.
Palm oil is expected to keep rebounding to 2,447 ringgit per
tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on a wave
cycle analysis.
In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude rose on
Wednesday after earlier declines on lower demand outlook for the
fourth quarter and amid a rebound in oil exports from
sanctions-hit Iran.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged up 1.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1019 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2150 -78.00 2150 2270 4
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2395 +102.00 2296 2395 1134
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2425 +101.00 2326 2436 17375
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6748 +96.00 6630 6758 639082
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8448 +38.00 8322 8464 964362
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 47.82 +0.78 47.03 48.17 11814
NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.83 +0.45 85.14 86.00 23002
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.06 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Robert Birsel)