* Palm oil tracks weaker CBOT, Dalian soybean oil -trader
* Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks fall 5.2 pct to 2.44 mln T
-MPOB
* March 1-10 exports almost flat from a month ago
* Palm oil to drop to 2,390 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 12 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Tuesday, tracking weaker overseas soybean oil
markets, although a fall in palm oil stockpiles helped keep
losses in check.
U.S. soybeans dropped on Tuesday after data from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture showed slower export demand for the
oilseed, also weighing on soybean oil markets.
U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.8 percent
in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1
percent, extending losses to its lowest since July 2010.
"The palm market is weaker on the back of CBOT and Dalian
soybean oil but it should be supported at 2,400 ringgit," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"Production should go down further and exports should be
slightly better than last month, so we expect to see further
drawdown in stocks."
By Tuesday's close, the benchmark May contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched down 1.6
percent to 2,412 ringgit ($775) per tonne. Prices traded in a
range between 2,406 and 2,442 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 39,868 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil is expected to retrace to 2,390
ringgit per tonne, as it did not break a resistance zone of
2,450 to 2,476 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
But despite short-term weakness, analysts expect prices to
pick up, as palm oil stocks continue to ease on lower production
and a demand recovery.
"We continue to expect crude palm oil prices to trade higher
in the coming months. After the current low-yield season, palm
oil closing stocks are expected to continue to trend lower on
demand recovery, boosted by an abnormally high discount to
soybean oil," Malaysia's Affin Investment Bank said in a
research note on Tuesday.
Palm oil stocks in the world's second-largest producer of
the tropical oil fell to 2.44 million tonnes in February from
2.58 million in January, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board said on Monday.
Cargo surveyors reported growth in exports to be almost flat
for the March 1-10 period from a month ago, and traders will be
looking out for export data for the first half of the month, due
on Friday, to further gauge the demand trend.
In other markets, Brent futures slipped below $110 a barrel
on Tuesday on worries of a slowdown in demand growth in China
and the United States, two of the world's biggest oil consumers,
with a rise in the dollar weighing further on the market.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2380 -60.00 2380 2418 214
MY PALM OIL APR3 2409 -31.00 2402 2432 1983
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2412 -38.00 2406 2442 18575
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6510 -90.00 6500 6602 570042
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8154 -94.00 8146 8232 747488
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.06 -0.38 50.00 50.46 3948
NYMEX CRUDE APR3 91.84 -0.22 91.60 92.28 20398
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.1 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)