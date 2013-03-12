* Palm oil tracks weaker CBOT, Dalian soybean oil -trader * Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks fall 5.2 pct to 2.44 mln T -MPOB * March 1-10 exports almost flat from a month ago * Palm oil to drop to 2,390 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, March 12 Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Tuesday, tracking weaker overseas soybean oil markets, although a fall in palm oil stockpiles helped keep losses in check. U.S. soybeans dropped on Tuesday after data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed slower export demand for the oilseed, also weighing on soybean oil markets. U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.8 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1 percent, extending losses to its lowest since July 2010. "The palm market is weaker on the back of CBOT and Dalian soybean oil but it should be supported at 2,400 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Production should go down further and exports should be slightly better than last month, so we expect to see further drawdown in stocks." By Tuesday's close, the benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched down 1.6 percent to 2,412 ringgit ($775) per tonne. Prices traded in a range between 2,406 and 2,442 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 39,868 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed palm oil is expected to retrace to 2,390 ringgit per tonne, as it did not break a resistance zone of 2,450 to 2,476 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. But despite short-term weakness, analysts expect prices to pick up, as palm oil stocks continue to ease on lower production and a demand recovery. "We continue to expect crude palm oil prices to trade higher in the coming months. After the current low-yield season, palm oil closing stocks are expected to continue to trend lower on demand recovery, boosted by an abnormally high discount to soybean oil," Malaysia's Affin Investment Bank said in a research note on Tuesday. Palm oil stocks in the world's second-largest producer of the tropical oil fell to 2.44 million tonnes in February from 2.58 million in January, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Monday. Cargo surveyors reported growth in exports to be almost flat for the March 1-10 period from a month ago, and traders will be looking out for export data for the first half of the month, due on Friday, to further gauge the demand trend. In other markets, Brent futures slipped below $110 a barrel on Tuesday on worries of a slowdown in demand growth in China and the United States, two of the world's biggest oil consumers, with a rise in the dollar weighing further on the market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2380 -60.00 2380 2418 214 MY PALM OIL APR3 2409 -31.00 2402 2432 1983 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2412 -38.00 2406 2442 18575 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6510 -90.00 6500 6602 570042 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8154 -94.00 8146 8232 747488 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.06 -0.38 50.00 50.46 3948 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 91.84 -0.22 91.60 92.28 20398 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)