* Prices fall to 2,360 ringgit, lowest level since Jan. 14
* Palm oil to fall to 2,333 ringgit - technicals
* Coming Up: Malaysia's March 1-15 export data on Friday
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 14 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a two-month low on Thursday, dropping for a third
straight session on persistent weakness in soy markets, while
traders watch for upcoming export data to gauge demand.
U.S. soybean prices have been pressured by poor exports and
increased competition from South American supplies as traders
said Brazilian beans were now being offered at competitive
prices.
Palm oil investors are still counting on a seasonal drop-off
in production that could ease stocks and support prices. Export
demand is also in focus as cargo surveyors will release
Malaysia's March 1-15 export data on Friday.
"We are all expecting the market to move up due to the low
production season but the weakness from the soy side is pulling
down palm as well," said a Singapore-based trader with a global
commodities house.
Palm oil tends to track soybean oil prices closely as they
are substitutes for each other.
The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had slid 1.3 percent to 2,366 ringgit
($760) per tonne, just above its intraday low of 2,360 ringgit,
the lowest level since Jan. 14.
Total traded volume stood at 29,364 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,500 lots.
Technical analysis indicates palm oil is expected to fall to
2,333 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysia's
export demand for the March 1-10 period was almost flat with a
month ago, while another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de
Surveillance, reported a slight 2.2 percent increase for the
same period.
Palm oil prices may face further pressure as traders said
significantly lower crude palm oil shipments and record high
stocks at destination ports may weigh on exports for the rest of
the month.
In other markets, Brent crude held steady below $109 a
barrel on Thursday on concerns over demand growth from top two
consumers China and the United States, while a firm dollar added
pressure on prices.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
edged down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange had lost 0.7 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL APR3 2355 -31.00 2350 2376 888
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2366 -31.00 2360 2406 15067
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6264 -132.00 6246 6358 670986
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8008 -54.00 7976 8078 835972
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.19 -0.33 49.03 49.72 10474
NYMEX CRUDE APR3 92.73 +0.21 92.18 93.02 19428
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.11 ringgit)
