By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 15 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Friday on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions
of losses, with traders expecting seasonally lower production
and firm exports to help stocks ease further.
Palm oil posted a loss of 1.3 percent for the week, weighed
down by a weak soy market suffering from poor export demand and
higher South American supply.
But market participants said they were still counting on a
seasonal decline in output to help ease stocks and support
prices, especially after cargo surveyor data on Friday showed
firm export demand.
"We see some retracement in an oversold market," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"For the past few days external markets like Dalian and CBOT
soybean oil were a little weak, but they have pulled back up a
bit, so our market is adjusting to it."
The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had gained 2.2 percent to 2,415 ringgit
($774) per tonne by the market close. Prices fell to 2,360
ringgit on Thursday, the lowest level since Jan. 14.
Total traded volume stood at 35,268 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technical analysis suggests palm oil is expected to rebound
to 2,426 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from March 1 to 15
inched up 0.2 percent to 675,210 tonnes from 673,555 tonnes
shipped during Feb. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said on Friday.
Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, will set its
crude palm oil export tax for April at 4.5 percent, unchanged
from March, a government circular showed on Friday.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $109 a barrel
on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes of a better
outlook for demand in the world's top oil consumer, while
concerns over supply from the Middle East added support.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
inched up 0.9 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange also gained 1.4 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL APR3 2401 +49.00 2359 2422 760
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2415 +51.00 2371 2432 16733
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6362 +72.00 6252 6390 742690
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8136 +114.00 8010 8144 908346
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.79 +0.45 49.34 50.01 7385
NYMEX CRUDE APR3 93.12 +0.09 93.03 93.37 12444
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.12 ringgit)
