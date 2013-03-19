* Palm oil neutral in 2,383-2,436 ringgit range -technicals
* Coming Up: Malaysia's March 1-20 export data
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
rebounded on Tuesday on bargain-hunting a day after a radical
Cyprus bailout proposal had prompted declines, although gains
were capped as uncertainty remained ahead of a vote on the plan.
Cyprus was set to reject a divisive tax on bank deposits in
a vote on Tuesday, pushing the island closer to a debt default
and banking collapse. The proposal announced over the weekend
triggered declines in the global commodities and financial
markets on Monday.
Palm oil traders were also looking ahead to Malaysia's March
1-20 export data on Wednesday for better indication of export
demand after nearly flat growth in shipments for the first half
of the month.
"Market players are hoping for higher exports to help ease
stocks further," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia. The country's palm inventory level fell
to 2.44 million tonnes in February from January's 2.58 million
tonnes on seasonally slower production.
By market close, the benchmark June contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.3 percent to
2,417 ringgit ($777) per tonne. Prices traded in a range between
2,397 to 2,426 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 31,142 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technical analysis shows Malaysian palm oil looks neutral in
a range of 2,383 to 2,460 ringgit per tonne, and an escape will
point a future direction, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Palm oil futures also drew some support from stronger
soybean and soybean oil prices, after the oilseed edged higher
on supply concerns from South America.
Palm oil tracks soybean oil prices closely as they are
typically used as substitutes for one another.
In other markets, Brent crude fell below $109 a barrel on
Tuesday as uncertainty over the Cyprus bailout plan revived
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, although a rosier
economic outlook in the United States capped losses.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
gained 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange also gained 0.8 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR3 2415 +29.00 2398 2425 898
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2418 +32.00 2397 2429 5978
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2417 +32.00 2397 2426 15105
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6332 +38.00 6302 6350 352622
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8108 +60.00 8082 8130 530154
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.75 +0.07 49.65 49.95 4272
NYMEX CRUDE APR3 93.69 -0.05 93.54 93.95 4897
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.12 ringgit)
