* Intraday prices rise to 2,477 ringgit, highest since Feb.
* Palm oil to rise to 2,498 ringgit- technicals
* Local refiners buying more crude palm oil -trader
(Updates prices)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 Malaysian palm oil
futures ended off their highest in more than three weeks on
Thursday after refiners took advantage of a cheap local tax rate
to boost crude palm oil purchases.
Crude palm oil from No.2 producer Malaysia is currently
cheaper than products from top producer Indonesia, thanks to an
export tax levied at 4.5 percent, compared with Indonesia's 10.5
percent.
Malaysian palm oil exports rose by up to 14 percent in the
first 20 days of March, but investors are wary that rising
prices could lead to a tax hike in May and weigh on demand.
Malaysia sets its export tax on crude palm oil each month based
on prices. April's tax rate has been set at 4.5 percent.
Investors are also concerned that an import duty hike in
India, the world's biggest edible oil buyer, will crimp future
demand, traders said.
"Although the demand continues to show signs of struggling,
the increase in crude palm oil buying by local refineries is
suggesting for the most part everything is under control," said
a trader with a local commodities broker in Malaysia.
By market close, the benchmark June contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 0.5 percent to
2,455 ringgit ($787) per tonne, coming off an early high of
2,477 ringgit, a level unseen since Feb. 25.
Total traded volume stood at 39,194 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technical analysis showed Malaysian palm oil was expected to
rise to 2,498 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Traders say an export duty hike for the crude grade would
turn buyers to refined palm products. Cargo surveyor data showed
that refined palm olein exports almost doubled between March 1
and 20, offsetting weaker crude palm oil shipments and giving a
leg up to overall exports.
The higher exports of palm oil products, alongside
seasonally slowing output, would help to further ease inventory
levels in Malaysia, which have edged down to 2.44 million tonnes
in February from December's record highs.
In other markets, crude oil was pushed lower on Thursday by
fears of further turmoil in the euro zone, as Cyprus scrambled
to avoid bankruptcy, and by manufacturing data which showed a
deepening downturn in the currency bloc.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
rose 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange also closed 0.8 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR3 2437 +11.00 2433 2455 204
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2449 +10.00 2445 2472 6213
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2455 +13.00 2451 2477 17303
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6412 +84.00 6374 6460 499458
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8146 +62.00 8126 8192 533392
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.26 +0.42 49.82 50.41 6322
NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 92.99 -0.51 92.79 93.53 14933
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.12 ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)