* Lower production to further reduce stocks to 2.35 mln tonnes -trader * Prices rangebound between 2,430 and 2,467 ringgit * Palm oil targets 1,953 ringgit in three months -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, March 27 Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Wednesday on expectations that lower production may ease stocks further, but worries over the euro zone curbed appetite for risk. Losses in palm oil early in the week may also have lured some buyers back into the market. The tropical oil has lost around 1.8 percent so far this week, weighed down by weaker export demand and uncertainty surrounding Cyprus's bailout deal. "Yes, exports were lower (for the first 25 days), but we expect them to pick up for the full month. Stocks could dip to 2.35 million tonnes or lower," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. By the market close, the benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 0.4 percent to 2,447 ringgit ($789) per tonne. Prices traded in a tight range 2,430 to 2,467 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 34,133 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals for the next quarter were bearish, as palm oil is expected to fall to 1,953 ringgit, indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. But traders are still counting on a recovery in demand to support prices after a surprise drop in shipments for the first 25 days of March as major buyer India bought less of the crude grade. Cargo surveyors will release export data for the full month on Monday. Overseas investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of a planting intentions report on soybeans by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. In other markets, Brent crude held above $109 a barrel late on Wednesday in Asia as robust U.S. data which brightened the outlook for demand from the world's biggest oil consumer outweighed worries over the euro zone. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery gained 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed 0.6 percent higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR3 2410 +5.00 2395 2415 207 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2431 +4.00 2423 2455 3947 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2447 +10.00 2430 2467 17296 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6416 +50.00 6346 6418 421224 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8136 +46.00 8070 8140 488200 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.94 +0.12 50.60 50.95 5011 NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 95.87 -0.47 95.84 96.27 12894 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1 ringgit) (Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)