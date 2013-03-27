* Lower production to further reduce stocks to 2.35 mln
tonnes -trader
* Prices rangebound between 2,430 and 2,467 ringgit
* Palm oil targets 1,953 ringgit in three months -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, March 27 Malaysian palm oil futures
inched up on Wednesday on expectations that lower production may
ease stocks further, but worries over the euro zone curbed
appetite for risk.
Losses in palm oil early in the week may also have lured
some buyers back into the market. The tropical oil has lost
around 1.8 percent so far this week, weighed down by weaker
export demand and uncertainty surrounding Cyprus's bailout deal.
"Yes, exports were lower (for the first 25 days), but we
expect them to pick up for the full month. Stocks could dip to
2.35 million tonnes or lower," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
By the market close, the benchmark June contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 0.4 percent
to 2,447 ringgit ($789) per tonne. Prices traded in a tight
range 2,430 to 2,467 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 34,133 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals for the next quarter were bearish, as palm oil is
expected to fall to 1,953 ringgit, indicated by its wave pattern
and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
But traders are still counting on a recovery in demand to
support prices after a surprise drop in shipments for the first
25 days of March as major buyer India bought less of the crude
grade. Cargo surveyors will release export data for the full
month on Monday.
Overseas investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
planting intentions report on soybeans by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Thursday.
In other markets, Brent crude held above $109 a barrel late
on Wednesday in Asia as robust U.S. data which brightened the
outlook for demand from the world's biggest oil consumer
outweighed worries over the euro zone.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
gained 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange closed 0.6 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR3 2410 +5.00 2395 2415 207
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2431 +4.00 2423 2455 3947
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2447 +10.00 2430 2467 17296
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6416 +50.00 6346 6418 421224
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8136 +46.00 8070 8140 488200
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.94 +0.12 50.60 50.95 5011
NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 95.87 -0.47 95.84 96.27 12894
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.1 ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)