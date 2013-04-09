* Regulator to report March stock levels on Weds
* Malaysia April 1-10 export data also due Weds
* Palm oil to rise to 2,440 ringgit -technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, April 9 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended slightly lower after hitting a near two-week high on
Tuesday as fears over the bird flu outbreak in China and its
impact on soybean prices outweighed hopes for lower palm
inventory in the Southeast Asian nation, the world's No.2
producer.
Industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB),
will on Wednesday report stock levels for March, with a Reuters
poll predicting a drop to 2.35 million tonnes from 2.44 million
in February.
"The rise in Dalian palm and soy and also the overnight gain
in U.S. soy are helping the rally, while traders are also
positioning ahead of MPOB data," said Ker Chung Yang, investment
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"But the rise may be capped due to the bird flu situation in
China."
Traders are keeping a close watch on the development of a
new strain of bird flu in China, fearing that it could cut
demand for soy used in animal feed in the world's top importer
of the bean, although the World Health Organization said it was
no cause for panic.
Soyoil is a close competitor of palm oil and a fall in soy
prices could wean away demand from palm.
The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed 0.2 percent lower at 2,395 ringgit
($789) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a high of 2,419
ringgit, a level last seen on March 28.
Total traded volumes stood at 29,311 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the average 35,000 lots seen so far this year.
Technicals showed palm oil is expected to rise to 2,440
ringgit, as indicated by a high-low bottom and a Fibonacci
retracement analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Market participants are also looking out for Malaysian palm
export data for the first 10 days of April, due on Wednesday.
Shipments edged slightly higher for March, the first increase in
four months, thanks to higher demand for refined products.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $105 per barrel
on Tuesday, rallying from an eight-month low after China's
inflation slowed, giving it room to keep monetary policy easy
and support oil demand in the world's second-biggest consumer.
In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
inched up 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2384 -8.00 2373 2410 1675
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2395 -5.00 2384 2419 15417
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6326 +66.00 6298 6358 423328
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7930 +40.00 7918 7982 480824
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.58 +0.06 49.42 49.65 8988
NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 93.58 +0.22 93.36 93.82 14376
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.035 ringgit)
