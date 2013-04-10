* Malaysia's palm exports up 3.5 pct to 456,440 tonnes -ITS
* Malaysia's March palm oil stocks down 10.9 pct -MPOB
* Palm oil biased to drop to 2,350 ringgit -technicals
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, April 10 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by recent strength in the
ringgit, although losses were limited after a report showed
stocks dropped to their lowest in seven months as exports
outpaced weak output growth.
Prices were expected to rise after the midday break as the
Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported a steep 10.9 percent
drop in stocks to 2.17 million tonnes, far exceeding market
expectations of a 3.8 percent drop.
But the ringgit's recent rise on short-covering ahead of the
upcoming election has made crude palm oil more expensive for
overseas buyers and lowered refiners' margin, keeping some
investors on the sidelines.
The currency hit a near 3-month high against the
dollar on Wednesday after the government said the Southeast
Asian nation will hold its general elections on May 5.
"The market is facing selling pressure with the
strengthening ringgit as it dampens refining margin," said a
dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 1 percent to close at 2,370 ringgit
($783) per tonne -- also the low for the day. Prices touched a
high of 2,419 ringgit on Tuesday, a level last seen on March 28.
Total traded volumes stood at 34,101 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the average 35,000 lots seen so far this
year.
Technicals showed palm oil is biased to drop to 2,350
ringgit per tonne, as it did not break a resistance at 2,420
ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1 to 10
inched up 3.5 percent to 456,440 tonnes, compared with 441,025
tonnes shipped during the same period last month, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, is
expected to release its export data later in the day.
Palm oil stocks are now closer to the psychological
2-million-tonne level. Leading analyst Dorab Mistry has forecast
prices could rise to 2,400 to 2,700 ringgit by the end of May as
stockpiles fall below that level.
In other markets, Brent crude futures steadied around $106
per barrel on Wednesday after China's total imports surged in
March, suggesting that recovery in the world's No 2 oil consumer
is gathering momentum.
In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
edged 0.1 percent lower in late Asian trade. The most
active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR3 2300 -61.00 2270 2400 12
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2362 -21.00 2360 2410 1201
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2370 -25.00 2370 2416 18381
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6396 +64.00 6312 6410 603664
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7972 +20.00 7930 7994 554200
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.93 -0.05 49.87 50.23 7608
NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 94.01 -0.19 93.76 94.15 14588
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.029 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)