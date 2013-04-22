* Palm drops to lowest since Dec. 14 * Palm oil to test support at 2,249 ringgit -technicals * Exports data weak but showing hints of recovery (Updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Malaysian palm oil dropped to a fresh four-month low on Monday, as volatility in commodities markets overall and losses in soybeans weighed, with investors also wary ahead of slowing export demand. Global markets have faced turbulent trading over the past week as economic data from the United States and China sparked concerns that slowing growth could hurt demand for commodities, triggering a sell-off in crude oil and gold markets. Palm, the most widely traded vegetable oil in the world, also faced pressure from sluggish export data which slipped about 5-6 percent in April 1-20 compared to a month ago, cargo surveyors. "There's nothing wrong for market to be down today -- it was expected generally because of the soybean and crude oil prices, which indirectly affects Malaysian palm oil," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "The market is quiet and uncertain at this level. A lot of buyers are staying on the sidelines for now. The local sentiment is okay, but not the global sentiment," he added. Falling prices of soyoil, a close competitor of palm, could wean away demand from the latter. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled down 1.7 percent at 2,256 ringgit ($740) per tonne after going as low as 2,250 ringgit -- a level not seen since Dec. 14. Total traded volumes were thin at 17,147 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to test a support of 2,249 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will lead to a further drop to 2,184 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Sluggish exports in the remaining days of April could prevent end-stocks from easing, traders say, and further hurt prices, which have lost 7.4 percent so far this year. Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, stood at 2.17 million tonnes as of end-March after declining 11 percent from end-February's 2.44 million tonnes. Oil futures steadied around $100 a barrel on Monday, retrieving only a fraction of the ground lost over the past three weeks due to worries about the world economy and the impact on fuel demand. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery dropped nearly 1 percent in Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange tumbled nearly 3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY3 2247 -36.00 2244 2267 274 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2255 -39.00 2249 2279 1697 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2256 -40.00 2250 2282 12344 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 5958 -172.00 5958 6090 571482 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7416 -218.00 7412 7578 1026448 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.65 -0.53 48.53 49.18 8845 NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 88.70 +0.69 87.75 88.70 2140 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Niluksi Koswanage)