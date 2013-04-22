* Palm drops to lowest since Dec. 14
* Palm oil to test support at 2,249 ringgit -technicals
* Exports data weak but showing hints of recovery
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Malaysian palm oil
dropped to a fresh four-month low on Monday, as volatility in
commodities markets overall and losses in soybeans weighed, with
investors also wary ahead of slowing export demand.
Global markets have faced turbulent trading over the past
week as economic data from the United States and China sparked
concerns that slowing growth could hurt demand for commodities,
triggering a sell-off in crude oil and gold markets.
Palm, the most widely traded vegetable oil in the world,
also faced pressure from sluggish export data which slipped
about 5-6 percent in April 1-20 compared to a month ago, cargo
surveyors.
"There's nothing wrong for market to be down today -- it was
expected generally because of the soybean and crude oil prices,
which indirectly affects Malaysian palm oil," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"The market is quiet and uncertain at this level. A lot of
buyers are staying on the sidelines for now. The local sentiment
is okay, but not the global sentiment," he added.
Falling prices of soyoil, a close competitor of palm, could
wean away demand from the latter.
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange settled down 1.7 percent at 2,256 ringgit
($740) per tonne after going as low as 2,250 ringgit -- a level
not seen since Dec. 14.
Total traded volumes were thin at 17,147 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots.
Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to test a
support of 2,249 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will
lead to a further drop to 2,184 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
Sluggish exports in the remaining days of April could
prevent end-stocks from easing, traders say, and further hurt
prices, which have lost 7.4 percent so far this year.
Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer,
stood at 2.17 million tonnes as of end-March after declining 11
percent from end-February's 2.44 million tonnes.
Oil futures steadied around $100 a barrel on Monday,
retrieving only a fraction of the ground lost over the past
three weeks due to worries about the world economy and the
impact on fuel demand.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery dropped nearly 1 percent in Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange tumbled nearly 3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2247 -36.00 2244 2267 274
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2255 -39.00 2249 2279 1697
MY PALM OIL JUL3 2256 -40.00 2250 2282 12344
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 5958 -172.00 5958 6090 571482
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7416 -218.00 7412 7578 1026448
CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.65 -0.53 48.53 49.18 8845
NYMEX CRUDE MAY3 88.70 +0.69 87.75 88.70 2140
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
