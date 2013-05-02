* Malaysia's April palm exports down 5.6 pct -SGS * Prices dip as low as 2,258 ringgit, level last seen on April 23 * China soybean oil down more than 2 pct on resuming from break (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-week low on Thursday, tracking losses in overseas soybean oil markets and hurt by expectations of a smaller decline in stocks after cargo surveyor data showed exports slowing. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell more than 2 percent after resuming trading from a three-day holiday break, triggered by data showing the momentum of China's economic recovery is slowing. On Thursday, the final HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.4 in April from March's 51.6, and stood a touch below a flash reading of 50.5, as new export orders fell for the first time this year. Soyoil is a close competitor with palm and a fall in its prices could wean away demand from palm. China is the world's biggest soy importer. Weak fundamentals also added pressure on palm oil after cargo surveyors reported lower shipments in April from a month ago, damping hopes for stocks to fall below the key psychological level of 2 million tonnes this month. "The market is tracking the sharp fall in Dalian soybean oil after reopening. The palm market is rangebound between 2,250 and 2,350 ringgit and if it breaks the support level at 2,250 ringgit, it could go even lower to 2,230 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.2 percent to close at 2,259 ringgit ($741) per tonne, just slightly above its intraday low at 2,258 ringgit, a level last seen on April 23. Total traded volumes stood at 31,529 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the average daily trading volume of 35,000 lots. INVENTORY LEVEL AWAITED On Tuesday, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a decline of 5.6 percent in April exports on the month, on slowing Chinese demand. Another surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, reported a fall of 4.3 percent. Market participants now await Malaysian palm stocks and output data due on May 10 for further market direction. Inventory in the world's second-largest producer of the edible oil stood at 2.17 million tonnes in March, easing from February's 2.43 million. "Investors are looking ahead. Exports are lower, but we heard production is also lower. It's hard to say whether stocks will drop below 2 million tonnes, but most likely it could be just a marginal drop," said the Kuala Lumpur trader. In other markets, oil held near $100 a barrel on Thursday, pressured by ample supplies and fresh signals of weak global economic growth, which stirred concern about the demand outlook. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery edged 0.1 percent lower in late Asian trade, weighed down by concerns of a slowing economic recovery in China. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY3 2250 +1.00 2250 2255 117 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2255 -28.00 2254 2268 3664 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2259 -27.00 2258 2275 13639 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 5834 -162.00 5826 5900 370838 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7184 -156.00 7170 7250 644308 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.80 -0.05 48.75 48.99 5100 NYMEX CRUDE JUN3 91.36 +0.33 90.65 91.49 25634 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.05 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)