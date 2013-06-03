* China's PMI data down to 49.2 in May
* Palm oil targets 2,446 ringgit - technicals
* Total trading volume at 22,322 lots vs usual 35,000 lots
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, June 3 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended almost flat on Monday, as expectations of stagnant
production to ease stocks further were offset by weak data from
major consumer China.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China
fell to 49.2 in May, shrinking for the first time in seven
months and reflecting softer domestic and external demand in the
world's second-largest buyer of the edible oil.
But investors remain optimistic that Malaysia's palm oil
stocks will inch lower on weak production and a demand recovery
ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts in
July, when communal feasting typically drives up consumption.
"External markets are not doing so well, the sentiment on
global economy remains weak," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"But on the palm side we still see some supportive factors.
There may be a supply squeeze as output typically picks up in
April or May but we are not seeing that this year."
At market close, the benchmark August contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was almost flat at 2,396
($773) ringgit per tonne, after trading in a range of 2,388
ringgit to 2,411 ringgit.
Total traded volumes were thin, at 22,322 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared with the usual 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil is expected to break a resistance
at 2,419 ringgit per tonne and rise further towards 2,446
ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell over 3 percent
in May compared to a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed, as
shipments to Europe and China slowed. Demand from India and
Pakistan, however, rose as buyers stocked up ahead of Ramadan.
In other markets, Brent crude oil on Monday dipped below
$100 a barrel for the first time in a month on demand worries
after Chinese factory data pointed to slowing momentum in the
world's second-biggest oil consumer.
In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange edged up 0.3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN3 2360 +0.00 2352 2360 14
MY PALM OIL JUL3 2391 +0.00 2383 2403 4480
MY PALM OIL AUG3 2396 -1.00 2388 2411 11226
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6192 +40.00 6158 6208 316442
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7522 +22.00 7498 7560 493640
CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.56 +0.18 48.25 48.67 5328
NYMEX CRUDE JUL3 92.04 +0.07 91.26 92.09 25610
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.098 ringgit)
(Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)