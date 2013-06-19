* Strong exports and weak ringgit support -trader * Cargo surveyor June 1-20 export data due on Thursday * Prices touch 2,482 ringgit, highest seen March 25 (Updates throughout) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 3-month high on Wednesday, reversing losses in the morning session as investors placed bets for export demand to rise further after strong performance in the first half of the month. Prices on Tuesday rose to their highest since March 25, prompting some profit-taking in the early trading session, but investors turned bullish after the midday break on hopes for higher demand ahead of Ramadan. Muslims typically gather throughout the holy month for communal feasting, driving up consumption for the edible oil. A weaker ringgit against the dollar, which makes the feedstock cheaper for overseas buyers and lifts refiners' margins, also provided further support. For the week, the currency has lost nearly 1.2 percent. "Looking at the strong exports, it doesn't look like the market will go down for the time being. If the exports continue to be so strong, and the ringgit so weak, it's hard to see the market coming off," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. The benchmark September contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,472 ringgit ($785) per tonne. Prices earlier rose to 2,482 ringgit, a level unseen since March 25. Total traded volume was muted, at 24,452 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the average 35,000 lots for the morning session. Exports of Malaysia's palm oil products surged as much as 19 percent over the period from June 1 to 15 versus the corresponding period last month, lifting investors' hopes that the 1.82-million-tonne stockpile in the world's second-largest producer will shrink further. Cargo surveyors will release export data for June 1-20 on Thursday. In other markets, Brent oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday as investors looked to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on the outlook for the central bank's stimulus programme that has underpinned commodity prices. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July rose 0.6 percent in early Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange edged down 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL3 2466 +1.00 2444 2472 905 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2480 +7.00 2455 2489 3837 MY PALM OIL SEP3 2472 +4.00 2449 2482 13866 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 6238 -64.00 6210 6268 417978 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7680 -24.00 7644 7690 358004 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 49.08 +0.27 48.67 49.10 4902 NYMEX CRUDE JUL3 98.91 +0.47 98.27 99.01 8113 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.15 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)