* Dollar strengthens after Fed comments, ringgit weakens * Malaysia June 1-20 palm oil exports up 16.2 pct -ITS * Prices mark 2,491 ringgit, highest since March 25 (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday, as global economic uncertainty spooked investors, although losses were limited by robust export data and a weaker local currency that sent prices to a near three-month high in the morning session. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1 to 20 rose 16.2 percent to 928,810 tonnes from the same period last month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. The spike in shipments reflected higher purchases by India and Pakistan ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in July, when communal feasting typically increases consumption of the edible oil. Despite supportive fundamentals, investor sentiment was weak, with markets from crude oil to Asian shares tumbling on Thursday, as slowing Chinese manufacturing activity hurt sentiment even further after the Federal Reserve signalled it would begin to dial down stimulus this year. "The market ended a little lower because of the fragile sentiment. But fundamentals are still supportive with exports rising higher and the ringgit still weak," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark September contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.3 percent to close at 2,465 ringgit ($771) per tonne. Prices rose to an intraday high of 2,491 ringgit in the morning, a level last seen on March 25. Total traded volume stood at 34,107 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly lower than the usual 35,000 lots. Despite the lower market close, traders said a weak ringgit could still support prices, as it makes the tropical oil cheaper for overseas buyers and improves refining margins. The ringgit lost nearly 3 percent against the dollar on Thursday, with the greenback stronger after the Fed's announcement. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July lost 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL3 2459 -7.00 2459 2480 149 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2476 -5.00 2471 2497 7603 MY PALM OIL SEP3 2465 -7.00 2460 2491 19032 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 6198 -32.00 6184 6274 460298 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7692 +26.00 7652 7742 681034 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.97 -0.38 48.95 49.39 3475 NYMEX CRUDE JUL3 96.14 -2.10 96.00 98.03 4728 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1971 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)