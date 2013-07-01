* Malaysia's June palm exports up 7 pct from May -ITS
* Exports up 5.6 pct for same period -SGS
* Prices traded in 2,341 to 2,372 ringgit range
* USDA report neutral to palm oil markets -analyst
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, July 1 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended flat on Monday, as traders booked profits from gains in
the morning session fuelled by higher exports.
The country's palm oil exports in June increased 7 percent
to 1,350,311 tonnes from 1,262,281 tonnes shipped during May,
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.
Another surveyor Societe Generale de Survillance reported a
smaller 5.6 percent gain for the same period.
India and Pakistan were buying more ahead of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan, which starts next week, when consumption
typically rises due to communal feasts. Shipments to China and
Europe also rose.
"We see some technical selling in the afternoon session, but
higher export demand that will help ease stocks may still
provide support in coming days," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage.
Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's second largest
producer, dropped to 1.82 million tonnes in May, the lowest in
nearly a year, and a further decline would help prop up prices.
The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended almost unchanged at 2,344
ringgit ($741) per tonne, after trading between 2,341 and 2,372
ringgit.
Total traded volumes in the morning session stood at 23,062
lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the average 35,000 lots.
A much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
acreage report showed on Friday soybean plantings were at a
record 77.73 million acres this year, up 1 percent from last
year but 200,000 acres lower than the average forecast.
A higher supply of soybeans to be crushed into competing
soybean oil could lower palm demand, although analysts said the
report was neutral to crude palm oil prices.
"Although the USDA also mentioned that the area for harvest
is estimated to be at a record high of 76.9 million acres, we
believe that the market should have priced in this estimate
judging from the recent falls in both soybean oil and crude palm
oil prices last week," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, analyst with
Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, in a note on Monday.
Brent crude held above $102 a barrel on Monday as
uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying
programme kept investors on edge, while weak factory data from
China and India raised demand growth worries and capped oil
price gains.
U.S. soyoil for December edged up 0.8 percent in late
Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract
on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.9 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1044 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUL3 2344 +0.00 2344 2360 2
MY PALM OIL AUG3 2348 +0.00 2345 2374 1849
MY PALM OIL SEP3 2344 -1.00 2341 2372 13162
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5910 +62.00 5814 5932 450376
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7382 +66.00 7262 7410 798590
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 45.50 +0.38 44.91 45.71 9176
NYMEX CRUDE AUG3 97.01 +0.45 96.07 97.21 22270
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.163 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)