* Malaysia's June palm exports up 7 pct from May -ITS * Exports up 5.6 pct for same period -SGS * Prices traded in 2,341 to 2,372 ringgit range * USDA report neutral to palm oil markets -analyst (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, July 1 Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat on Monday, as traders booked profits from gains in the morning session fuelled by higher exports. The country's palm oil exports in June increased 7 percent to 1,350,311 tonnes from 1,262,281 tonnes shipped during May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another surveyor Societe Generale de Survillance reported a smaller 5.6 percent gain for the same period. India and Pakistan were buying more ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts next week, when consumption typically rises due to communal feasts. Shipments to China and Europe also rose. "We see some technical selling in the afternoon session, but higher export demand that will help ease stocks may still provide support in coming days," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer, dropped to 1.82 million tonnes in May, the lowest in nearly a year, and a further decline would help prop up prices. The benchmark September contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended almost unchanged at 2,344 ringgit ($741) per tonne, after trading between 2,341 and 2,372 ringgit. Total traded volumes in the morning session stood at 23,062 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the average 35,000 lots. A much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage report showed on Friday soybean plantings were at a record 77.73 million acres this year, up 1 percent from last year but 200,000 acres lower than the average forecast. A higher supply of soybeans to be crushed into competing soybean oil could lower palm demand, although analysts said the report was neutral to crude palm oil prices. "Although the USDA also mentioned that the area for harvest is estimated to be at a record high of 76.9 million acres, we believe that the market should have priced in this estimate judging from the recent falls in both soybean oil and crude palm oil prices last week," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, in a note on Monday. Brent crude held above $102 a barrel on Monday as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme kept investors on edge, while weak factory data from China and India raised demand growth worries and capped oil price gains. U.S. soyoil for December edged up 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1044 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL3 2344 +0.00 2344 2360 2 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2348 +0.00 2345 2374 1849 MY PALM OIL SEP3 2344 -1.00 2341 2372 13162 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5910 +62.00 5814 5932 450376 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7382 +66.00 7262 7410 798590 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 45.50 +0.38 44.91 45.71 9176 NYMEX CRUDE AUG3 97.01 +0.45 96.07 97.21 22270 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.163 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)