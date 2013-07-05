* Palm oil trades in a range of 2,345-2,387 ringgit/tonne * Prices up 1.7 pct for the week, first such gain since early June * Market eyes MPOB official report next week -trader * Malaysia June palm oil stocks seen at 1-yr low -Reuters poll (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, July 5 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a more than one-week high on Friday, reversing losses seen earlier in the session as hopes for a drawdown in stocks in the world's No.2 producer helped offset concerns about rising output. Palm oil inventories at the end of June are likely to have dropped to a year-low of 1.74 million tonnes, while output may have logged its biggest monthly jump so far this year, a Reuters poll showed. Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release June stocks and production report on Wednesday. "Everyone is waiting for the MPOB report. The market is also quiet today ahead of the weekend and the U.S. soyoil markets are still closed," said a trader with a global commodities house in Singapore. The benchmark September contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.6 percent to close at 2,384 ringgit ($748) per tonne, slightly lower than its intraday peak of 2,387 ringgit -- the highest since June 26. Total traded volumes stood at 35,387 lots of 25 tonnes each, in line with the average 35,000 lots. For the week, prices posted a 1.7 percent gain, the first in four weeks, buoyed by expectations that stocks will ease and that exports will rise in the July 1-10 period on last-minute buying ahead of Ramadan next week. But traders said weaker demand post-Ramadan and rising production could depress palm prices. Output of the tropical oil is seen rising 6 percent in June, the Reuters poll showed, suggesting the start of a higher production cycle that typically begins in the second half. In other markets, Brent crude held above $105 a barrel and was on course for its strongest weekly gain in a month, ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could bolster confidence in recovery in the world's largest oil consumer. In vegetable oil markets, the most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL3 0 +0.00 0 0 14 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2384 +10.00 2350 2388 3719 MY PALM OIL SEP3 2384 +13.00 2345 2387 16755 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5890 -40.00 5870 5934 304182 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7316 -44.00 7276 7358 615828 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 45.99 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE AUG3 101.02 -0.22 100.71 101.61 40641 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.187 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)