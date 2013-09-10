* Malaysia Aug stocks up 0.1 pct at 1.67 mln T -MPOB * Malaysia Sept. 1-10 palm exports up 10.8 pct -ITS * Palm oil targets 2,323 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds detail) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking losses in the U.S. soy market ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture production forecast. Soybeans have lost more than 1.5 percent so far this week, weighing on palm oil, a close substitute for soybean oil. Palm investors were also cautious in the morning session ahead of August stocks data. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) numbers came after the midday break and showed a 0.1 percent increase from a month ago. The reported end-stocks level, at 1.67 million tonnes, was below earlier expectations for a 4 percent rise to 1.73 million tonnes and could provide support to palm prices. "Palm oil is down mostly on external markets today, for instance look at Dalian soybean oil. There is still uncertainty regarding the U.S. dry weather impact on soy, and globally we are also looking at the situation in Syria," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. By the midday break, the benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.7 percent to 2,359 ringgit ($721) per tonne, just a tad above its intraday low at 2,354 ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 23. Total traded volume stood at 13,258 lots of 25 tonnes each, a touch higher than the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals showed palm oil may drop to 2,323 ringgit per tonne after a moderate rebound to 2,385 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Malaysian palm oil exports for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.8 percent to 462,671 tonnes, from 417,414 tonnes during August 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said after the midday break. Traders said the exports figures, together with better-than-expected end-stocks data, may provide some support for prices in the afternoon session. In other markets, Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday as supply fears abated after Russia offered to help put Syria's chemical weapons under international control, calming fears of an imminent strike against the country. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December rose 0.5 percent in early Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 1.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0534 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP3 2340 -61.00 2340 2369 61 MY PALM OIL OCT3 2362 -40.00 2359 2381 264 MY PALM OIL NOV3 2359 -40.00 2354 2383 7122 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5502 -146.00 5454 5578 507688 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7198 -112.00 7154 7244 737310 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 43.37 +0.23 43.00 43.55 5876 NYMEX CRUDE OCT3 108.43 -1.09 108.20 108.95 9668 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.27 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Joseph Radford)