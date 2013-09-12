* Prices earlier fell to 2,322 ringgit, level last seen on
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of
losses after an early three-week low lured bargain hunters into
the market.
But gains were capped by caution ahead of the release of soy
crop data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), due at
1600 GMT, which is expected to forecast lower production after
hot dry weather across the country's crop belt.
Palm oil tracks soy closely as the tropical oil is used as a
substitute for soybean oil.
"We should see some range trading today ahead of the USDA
report ... there's some reversal after three days of losses,
with immediate support at 2,320 ringgit," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.5 percent to 2,344
ringgit ($715) per tonne by Thursday's close. The contract had
earlier dipped to 2,322 ringgit, a level not seen since Aug. 22.
Total traded volumes stood at 21,920 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil is expected to drop to a support
at 2,311 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will lead to a
further loss to 2,270 ringgit, says Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks in August inched up 0.1
percent from a month ago to 1.67 million tonnes, below
expectations of a 4 percent increase as resilient exports helped
offset an increase in production.
But traders and analysts said inventory levels may climb
higher this month, as output is expected to outgrow exports.
Leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said palm oil prices
are likely to drop sharply in the coming months as seasonally
higher output from Southeast Asia and larger supplies of
competing oilseeds flood the market.
Oil palm trees in Indonesia and Malaysia could produce more
fruit until at least April 2014, Mistry said on Thursday, and
drag prices to fresh lows in early January.
In other markets, global oil prices rose above $112 a barrel
on Thursday as investors waited to see if diplomatic efforts to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert a U.S. strike
that could further disrupt Middle East supplies.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange eased 0.1 percent.
