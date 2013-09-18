* Palm oil down 1.2 pct, on expectations of higher supplies
* U.S. soyoil falls for 4th day, near lowest since Aug 12
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Malaysian palm oil fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday, hovering near one-month lows as
prospects of rising global edible oil supplies and weakness in
crude oil futures weighed on the market.
Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world top
producers, is expected to start rising this month as tress enter
the peak production cycle, while rainfall in the U.S. Midwest is
likely to boost yields of the moisture-stressed soybean crop.
"Even good export numbers are not helping the palm oil
market recover," said one trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"We are entering the high production months for palm oil and
the sentiment in global vegetable oil markets is also bearish.
Crude oil is under pressure because tensions in Syria are
easing."
By the midday break, the benchmark December contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.2
percent to 2,328 ringgit ($720.70) per tonne. On Tuesday, the
market fell to 2,294 ringgit, its lowest since Aug. 20.
Total traded volumes stood at 8,936 lots of 25 tonnes each
by midday.
Investors have turned bearish after leading industry analyst
Dorab Mistry said Indonesia and Malaysia will seasonally produce
more palm oil until at least April 2014. Mistry said this would
add to the supply of competing oilseeds and drag prices to new
lows in January.
Brent crude oil prices slipped below $108 a barrel on
Wednesday as Libya resumed output and as diplomatic talks to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons started, easing worries that
crude supply from the Middle East would be at risk.
The decline in palm oil prices comes despite strong demand
for the tropical product.
Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed
exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Sept. 1-15 rose 13.6
percent to 732,412 tonnes compared to Aug. 1-15, due to higher
purchases of crude palm oil and palm fatty acid distillates.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports rose 12.4 percent for the same period.
Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has decided to
keep its crude palm oil export tax for October at 4.5 percent, a
government circular showed early Tuesday. The rate has been left
unchanged since March.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell 0.4 percent to trade around its lowest
since August 12. The most-active January soybean oil contract
on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was largely
unchanged on Wednesday.
On the technical front, Malaysian palm oil is
expected to seek support at 2,320 ringgit per tonne, as it did
not break a resistance at 2,362 ringgit, according to Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0436 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
M'ASIA PALM OIL OCT3 2336 -27.00 2336 2346 58
M'ASIA PALM OIL NOV3 2332 -26.00 2331 2351 1756
M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC3 2328 -27.00 2326 2348 4527
M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN4 2330 -25.00 2329 2343 959
DALIAN SOY OIL JAN4 7082 +6.00 7056 7126 333828
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 42.07 -0.17 42.06 42.24 1617
NYMEX CRUDE OCT3 105.63 +0.21 105.32 105.74 4667
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.23 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)