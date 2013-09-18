* Palm oil down 1.2 pct, on expectations of higher supplies * U.S. soyoil falls for 4th day, near lowest since Aug 12 By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Malaysian palm oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hovering near one-month lows as prospects of rising global edible oil supplies and weakness in crude oil futures weighed on the market. Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world top producers, is expected to start rising this month as tress enter the peak production cycle, while rainfall in the U.S. Midwest is likely to boost yields of the moisture-stressed soybean crop. "Even good export numbers are not helping the palm oil market recover," said one trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "We are entering the high production months for palm oil and the sentiment in global vegetable oil markets is also bearish. Crude oil is under pressure because tensions in Syria are easing." By the midday break, the benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.2 percent to 2,328 ringgit ($720.70) per tonne. On Tuesday, the market fell to 2,294 ringgit, its lowest since Aug. 20. Total traded volumes stood at 8,936 lots of 25 tonnes each by midday. Investors have turned bearish after leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said Indonesia and Malaysia will seasonally produce more palm oil until at least April 2014. Mistry said this would add to the supply of competing oilseeds and drag prices to new lows in January. Brent crude oil prices slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday as Libya resumed output and as diplomatic talks to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons started, easing worries that crude supply from the Middle East would be at risk. The decline in palm oil prices comes despite strong demand for the tropical product. Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Sept. 1-15 rose 13.6 percent to 732,412 tonnes compared to Aug. 1-15, due to higher purchases of crude palm oil and palm fatty acid distillates. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed exports rose 12.4 percent for the same period. Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has decided to keep its crude palm oil export tax for October at 4.5 percent, a government circular showed early Tuesday. The rate has been left unchanged since March. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December fell 0.4 percent to trade around its lowest since August 12. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was largely unchanged on Wednesday. On the technical front, Malaysian palm oil is expected to seek support at 2,320 ringgit per tonne, as it did not break a resistance at 2,362 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0436 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL OCT3 2336 -27.00 2336 2346 58 M'ASIA PALM OIL NOV3 2332 -26.00 2331 2351 1756 M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC3 2328 -27.00 2326 2348 4527 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN4 2330 -25.00 2329 2343 959 DALIAN SOY OIL JAN4 7082 +6.00 7056 7126 333828 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 42.07 -0.17 42.06 42.24 1617 NYMEX CRUDE OCT3 105.63 +0.21 105.32 105.74 4667 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.23 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)