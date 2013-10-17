(Recasts lead, adds new trader quote, updates prices)
* "Massive" profit-taking after prices surged on Wednesday,
early Thursday -trader
* Output rise seen smaller than earlier estimated - trader
* Palm oil to rise to 2,447 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Thursday as investors booked profits from a
five-week high that was buoyed by robust exports and optimism
that output volumes in the world's second-largest producer may
not surge as much as initially expected.
A stronger ringgit, which hit a near one-month high of
3.1445 also added pressure to palm prices. The Malaysian ringgit
led gains among emerging Asian currencies late Thursday
after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avoid a potential
default for the world's largest economy.
"There's massive profit-taking because yesterday and today
morning the market flew up nearly 60-70 ringgit," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.4 percent to
2,400 ringgit ($762) per tonne by Thursday's close. Prices in
early trade touched 2,432 ringgit, the highest since Sept. 9.
Total traded volume stood at 39,043 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
Market players have turned optimistic that palm oil output
in Malaysia could be lower than earlier estimated. While October
will be the highest producing month in 2013, September's outcome
suggests the growth of fresh fruit bunches might be lower this
year, traders said.
September's output only rose 10.2 percent to 1.91 million
tonnes in September, according to industry regulator, the
Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), below a forecast 15 percent
rise.
"The MPOB figure kind of confirmed that we're not going to
have a high crop month in the year 2013. That's why you see all
the buying," said a trader with local commodities brokerage in
Malaysia.
"Come December, output will taper off because the monsoon
will be around the corner," the trader added.
Technicals were bullish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to
rise to 2,447 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c -- a
powerful third wave of a three-wave cycle that developed from
the July 26 low of 2,121 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao said.
Robust exports in the first half of October also fuelled
hopes that stockpiles will be kept in check, keeping prices
supported.
Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half
of October rose 7-12 percent compared with a month ago, cargo
surveyor data showed on Wednesday, thanks to healthy demand from
China and Europe.
In other markets, oil fell towards $110 a barrel on
Thursday, as U.S. inventory data pointed to a well-supplied
market, and as investors took money off the table ahead of a
deluge of data held back by a government shut-down in the United
States.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange climbed 1.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1014 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV3 2391 -9.00 2363 2421 543
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2395 -9.00 2362 2427 10548
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2400 -9.00 2369 2432 19900
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5746 +70.00 5708 5790 341188
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7182 +80.00 7130 7210 511648
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 41.49 +0.12 41.32 41.84 10633
NYMEX CRUDE NOV3 101.77 -0.52 101.58 102.32 13311
/
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.15 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)