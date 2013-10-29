(Rewrites lead to reflect price change, adds new trader quote,
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped to their highest in seven months on Tuesday on fears that
thunderstorms in several palm-growing areas in the world's No.2
producer could disrupt supply of the tropical oil.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected over most parts
of Malaysia in the coming week, the country's meteorological
department website showed on Tuesday, including in the major
palm oil-producing states of Sabah, Johor and Pahang.
"The rally was triggered by weather vagaries, which could
lead to lower output and low extraction rates," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The meteorological department also showed that the monsoon
season this year is expected to start in the second week of
November and subside from January onwards. Heavy rains could
cause floods in some areas, it warned.
Floods would disrupt palm oil harvesting and complicate
transportation of fresh fruit bunches to mills, leading to
tighter supplies of the tropical oil.
"Speculatives are also trimming their bearish bets," the
trader added. "All signs point that prices can rally over
2,500-2,600 ringgit by mid-November."
The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed to 2,503 ringgit, its
highest since March 25 in late Tuesday trade.
Prices then settled at 2,497 ringgit ($792) by the day's
close, a 1.4 percent gain from the previous session.
Total traded volume stood at 48,213 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
Traders said a group of millers reported that yields of
fresh fruit bunches in the southern region of Malaysia has
dropped 5 percent in the Oct. 1-25 period compared to a month
ago, while production fell nearly 1 percent.
Overall lower output from the rest of the country could
offset sluggish export demand normally seen at the end of the
year and prevent palm stocks from surging.
Stocks stood at 1.78 million tonnes as of the end of
September.
In other markets, Brent crude oil consolidated around $109 a
barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of the recent gains after
reports of a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries
over global supply.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange dropped 1.0 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL NOV3 2529 +49.00 2480 2529 153
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2507 +36.00 2466 2513 5318
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2497 +34.00 2454 2503 25668
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6104 +14.00 6042 6136 812172
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7056 -70.00 7026 7122 733358
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 40.60 +0.24 40.33 40.67 7131
NYMEX CRUDE DEC3 98.36 -0.32 98.13 98.57 11765
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.15 Malaysian ringgit)
