* Prices hit 2,555 ringgit - highest since Feb. 22 * Palm prices to target 2,630 ringgit - technicals * Palm boosted by technical trading, output concerns - traders By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Oct 30 Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest level in eight months on Wednesday, supported by technical trading and expectations that wet weather may hit production in dominant Southeast Asian producers in the coming months. By the midday break, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was trading up 2.1 percent at 2,551 ringgit ($810) per tonne. "The market is pretty strong," said one trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "We are going into the monsoon season and Malaysian production is likely to go down." Both Malaysia and Indonesia, which account for about 90 percent of the world's palm oil production, are now entering their monsoon weather season. Benchmark prices earlier touched 2,555 ringgit per tonne, their highest since Feb. 22. Total traded volume stood at 15,741 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the usual 12,500 lots. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil has a good chance of rising towards 2,630 ringgit, once it had broken above a resistance at 2,544 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. "I can't put a finger on it -- probably a technical move today," said a second trader with foreign commodities brokerage. "I don't see any big changes to the fundamentals." Competing vegetable oil markets also rose, traders said, with the U.S. soyoil contract for December up 1.9 percent in early trade. The most-active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 2.6 percent. In other markets, Brent crude edged down below $109 as fears waned about the extent of disruptions to petroleum exports from OPEC member Libya, while a higher-than-expected weekly stock build weighed on market sentiment for U.S. oil futures. Palm traders were also positioning themselves ahead of data due on Thursday. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysia's October palm oil export data on Oct. 31. "Production is much lower than expected," said a Jakarta-based palm trader. "The bumper crop has not happened. "Some people still hope that production will increase from December to January, but most are losing confidence on this now happening." Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0619 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV3 2570 +43.00 2557 2580 213 MY PALM OIL DEC3 2564 +57.00 2531 2566 1181 MY PALM OIL JAN4 2551 +53.00 2520 2555 10157 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6332 +242.00 6166 6332 849674 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7254 +182.00 7106 7268 1136772 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 41.76 +0.79 40.88 41.78 5961 NYMEX CRUDE DEC3 97.72 -0.48 97.40 97.80 8066 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1455 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Richard Pullin)