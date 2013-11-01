* Prices hit a high of 2,632 ringgit - highest since Sept. 28, 2012 * Palm posts biggest weekly gain since December 2010 * Lower production expectations boost prices - trader (Recasts, updates closing prices, adds details) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Nov 1 Malaysian palm oil futures hit a fresh one-year high on Friday, as strong Asian demand coupled with lower production expectations supported prices for a fifth consecutive session. Both Malaysia and Indonesia, which account for the lion's share of global palm oil production, are entering their monsoon weather season, traders and analysts say, with output also likely to be dented by a lower production cycle as yields have eased from last year. The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 1.2 percent higher at 2,623 ringgit ($830) per tonne. Earlier, benchmark prices rose to 2,632 ringgit, their highest since Sept. 28, 2012. It was also their biggest weekly gain since December 2010 and have risen about 8 percent so far this year. "The market is holding very well," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "We are not going to have high production, due to wet weather conditions. "The market still looks friendly so there is room to go higher," he said, adding that both Chinese and Indian demand remained strong. Total traded volume stood at 40,821 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the usual 35,000 lots. "Demand should remain fairly stable in view of the upcoming festive events like Chinese New Year and rising biodiesel mandates in Indonesia," CIMB Analyst Ivy Ng said in a note. "The improvement in CPO (crude palm oil) price could be sustained into early 2014." Also supporting palm prices, said one analyst, was a new regulation in Indonesia, which caps palm plantation areas at 100,000 hectares. In other markets, Brent futures traded around $109 a barrel, recovering from an overnight fall after an official survey showed manufacturing in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, expanded in October at its fastest pace in 18 months. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December rose 0.9 percent in early Asian trade. The most-active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained by 1.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV3 2648 +26.00 2611 2648 83 MY PALM OIL DEC3 2633 +33.00 2585 2635 1891 MY PALM OIL JAN4 2623 +30.00 2576 2632 23340 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6374 +74.00 6284 6374 864288 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7302 +90.00 7200 7308 1212654 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 41.72 +0.39 41.35 42.00 7645 NYMEX CRUDE DEC3 96.40 +0.02 96.23 96.65 9413 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1555 Malaysian ringgits) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)