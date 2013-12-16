(Recasts, adds new trader quote, updates prices)
* Malaysia's Dec 1-15 palm exports down 12-14 pct -cargo
surveyors
* Floods see Malaysian output likely down 18 pct -trader
* Malaysia keeps January crude palm oil export tax unchanged
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Monday, snapping five straight days of losses as
weak prices in the morning session attracted bargain hunters,
while slightly improving exports and prospects of lower
production also supported the market.
Prices in Monday's trade fell as low as 2,550 ringgit per
tonne as weak competing soy markets tracked by palm weighed, but
losses were later reversed as buyers locked in purchases for the
cheaper-priced tropical oil.
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had inched up 0.4 percent to 2,581 ringgit
($797) per tonne by Monday's close.
Total traded volume stood at 28,749 lots of 25 tonnes, below
the average 35,000 lots.
"There was no follow-through selling at the 2,550 ringgit
level, and there was more buying pressure than selling
pressure," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage.
"So once the selling pressure subsided, a lot of buying came
in," the Malaysia-based trader added.
A small recovery in exports helped prop up prices. Cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that Malaysian palm
oil shipments in Dec. 1-15 fell 14.1 percent on month, a slight
improvement from steeper declines recorded in the first 10 days
of December.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports fell 12.2 percent for the same period.
Despite weaker demand from top buyers including Europe and
India during the northern winter, traders expect the world's
second-largest palm oil consumer China to re-stock ahead of its
Lunar New Year festival celebrated at the end of January.
"Exports in the first fifteen days improved a bit. Although
it's still down 14 percent, it should improve further because
China will buy more palm in the later part of the month," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
Monsoon rains in Malaysia complicated harvesting in several
plantations hit by floods, potentially tightening supplies of
the tropical oil and propping up palm prices.
Some market players say output could have fallen nearly 20
percent in the first half of December compared to November.
Malaysia's Meteorological Department on Monday issued a
"yellow stage" advisory over the palm-growing states Pahang and
Johor, warning of heavy rains from Wednesday until Friday which
may cause more floods in low-lying areas.
But continued weakness in competing soy markets tracked by
palm put a lid on gains. The U.S. soyoil contract for January
fell 0.3 percent in late Asian trade and the most active
May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange fell 1.3 percent.
Malaysia has kept its crude palm oil export tax for January
at 5 percent, a government circular showed on Monday, unchanged
from December.
In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $109 a barrel
on Monday as supply concerns revived after Libya failed to reach
a deal with tribal leaders to end the blockade of several
oil-exporting ports.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1026 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2541 +0.00 2515 2546 1084
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2570 +8.00 2540 2573 8150
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2581 +11.00 2550 2584 13802
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6036 -68.00 6032 6092 610974
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7006 -92.00 7002 7074 726966
CBOT SOY OIL JAN4 39.72 -0.11 39.45 39.97 15204
NYMEX CRUDE JAN4 97.06 +0.46 96.21 97.08 13217
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.24 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Michael Perry and Anand Basu)