* March contract hits 3-week high, then drops
* Palmoil to retrace to 2,620 ringgit - technicals
SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped to their highest in three weeks on Thursday before
falling back to negative territory on renewed concerns over
demand and thin trading at the start of the new year.
The Malaysian market, which sets the tone for global prices,
ended 9 percent higher in 2013, its first annual gain since
2010.
By the midday break, the benchmark March contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange, had shed 10 ringgit
a tonne to 2,649 ringgit ($807.6) after rising as high as 2,669
ringgit, its strongest since Dec. 9.
On the technical front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
expects palm oil to drop to 2,620 ringgit per tonne, as an
uptrend from 2,540 ringgit, an hourly chart low on Dec. 16,
2013, has temporarily completed.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 3.3
percent to 1,423,644 tonnes from 1,472,694 tonnes shipped during
November, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said
on Tuesday.
"Going forward in 2014, palm oil prices may face some
headwinds on the demand-side. Expected output expansion in
global oilseeds is likely to drive down prices," said Phillip
Futures analyst Tan Chee Tat, who pegged resistance at 2,700
ringgit and support at 2,500 ringgit.
"India, the world's largest consumer for palm oil, is likely
to trim on their palm oil imports as the nation pushes for
domestic oilseed production through giving incentives to local
farmers with higher purchase prices, a move to improve the
current account deficit."
India fills more than half its edible oil demand through
imports, consisting mainly of palm oil sourced from Indonesia
and Malaysia. It also buys soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, and
sunflower oil from Ukraine.
In other competing vegetable oil markets, the most active
May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange rose more than 0.5 percent.
Brent crude edged up to $111 a barrel on Thursday on a drop
in U.S. inventories and output cuts in Libya and South Sudan,
but a weaker Chinese economy may hold back further gains.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0457 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2622 -6.00 2622 2630 101
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2640 -9.00 2640 2659 1180
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2649 -10.00 2649 2669 3659
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6124 +86.00 6068 6144 416536
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6904 +38.00 6866 6936 290420
NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 98.68 +0.26 98.50 98.78 2151
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.28 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Anand Basu)