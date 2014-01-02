* March contract hits 3-week high, then drops * Palmoil to retrace to 2,620 ringgit - technicals SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to their highest in three weeks on Thursday before falling back to negative territory on renewed concerns over demand and thin trading at the start of the new year. The Malaysian market, which sets the tone for global prices, ended 9 percent higher in 2013, its first annual gain since 2010. By the midday break, the benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange, had shed 10 ringgit a tonne to 2,649 ringgit ($807.6) after rising as high as 2,669 ringgit, its strongest since Dec. 9. On the technical front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expects palm oil to drop to 2,620 ringgit per tonne, as an uptrend from 2,540 ringgit, an hourly chart low on Dec. 16, 2013, has temporarily completed. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 3.3 percent to 1,423,644 tonnes from 1,472,694 tonnes shipped during November, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday. "Going forward in 2014, palm oil prices may face some headwinds on the demand-side. Expected output expansion in global oilseeds is likely to drive down prices," said Phillip Futures analyst Tan Chee Tat, who pegged resistance at 2,700 ringgit and support at 2,500 ringgit. "India, the world's largest consumer for palm oil, is likely to trim on their palm oil imports as the nation pushes for domestic oilseed production through giving incentives to local farmers with higher purchase prices, a move to improve the current account deficit." India fills more than half its edible oil demand through imports, consisting mainly of palm oil sourced from Indonesia and Malaysia. It also buys soyoil from Argentina and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Ukraine. In other competing vegetable oil markets, the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose more than 0.5 percent. Brent crude edged up to $111 a barrel on Thursday on a drop in U.S. inventories and output cuts in Libya and South Sudan, but a weaker Chinese economy may hold back further gains. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0457 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN4 2622 -6.00 2622 2630 101 MY PALM OIL FEB4 2640 -9.00 2640 2659 1180 MY PALM OIL MAR4 2649 -10.00 2649 2669 3659 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6124 +86.00 6068 6144 416536 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6904 +38.00 6866 6936 290420 NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 98.68 +0.26 98.50 98.78 2151 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.28 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Anand Basu)