(Updates prices, adds CIMB analyst quote)
* Prices drop to 2,486 rgt in late trade, lowest since Oct.
29
* Jan 1-10 palm exports plunge 22 pct m/m -cargo surveyors
* Malaysia's end-Dec palm stocks rise to 1.99 mln T -MPOB
* Indonesian biodiesel policy seen taking off -analyst
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to their lowest in more than two months on Monday,
stretching their losing streak to an eighth session as concerns
about higher stocks amid sluggish export demand weighed on
investor sentiment.
Malaysian end-stocks rose to 1.99 million tonnes in December
from a month earlier, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on
Friday, hitting their highest in nine months as lacklustre
demand offset a fall in output caused by monsoon floods.
Market players had expected inventories to fall to 1.96
million tonnes.
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange shed 0.9 percent to 2,494 ringgit ($765)
per tonne by Monday's close. Prices had dropped to 2,486 ringgit
in the afternoon session, their lowest since Oct. 29.
"There's no incentive for prices to move higher. They are
still stuck in a range - trading between 2,480 and 2,550
ringgit," said a Malaysia-based trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage.
Total traded volume on Monday stood at 31,004 lots of 25
tonnes, smaller than the usual 35,000 lots.
Weaker-than-expected exports in the Jan. 1-10 period also
dragged on benchmark prices. Cargo surveyors reported that
Malaysian palm exports plunged 22 percent from a month ago as
crude palm oil shipments slowed and buyers from India, Europe
and Pakistan cut back purchases.
"This suggests that the narrowing discount of crude palm oil
compared to soybean oil and crude oil has eroded the
competitiveness of palm oil in the global market," said CIMB
analyst Ivy Ng in a note.
"We project exports to be weaker month-on-month in January,
which is in line with the seasonal downturn in production," Ng
added.
A stronger ringgit also curbed buying interest from overseas
buyers and refiners. The Malaysian ringgit hit a near
four-week peak on Monday, rising 0.28 percent to 3.2595 against
the dollar and making the ringgit-priced feedstock more
expensive.
Analysts said lower Malaysian imports of palm oil from
neighbouring Indonesia signalled that the top producer is
serious in carrying out its new policy of requiring a higher
percentage of palm oil in its biodiesel blend, and will support
prices in the long term.
"Note that in December 2013, Malaysia's palm oil imports
from Indonesia remained very low at 24,574 metric tonnes, or 72
percent lower year-on-year," said Alan Lim, analyst with Kenanga
Investment Bank.
"We reckon that this is a sign that Indonesia is committed
to implementing its biodiesel plan, which spurred higher
domestic palm oil usage, thus curbing its export and lessening
the export competition with Malaysia," Lim said. "In the long
run, this is positive to crude palm prices and benefits both
countries."
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to rebound
to 2,555 ringgit per tonne as it has completed a five-wave
cycle, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
In other markets, oil fell below $107 a barrel on Monday
after six major powers struck a fresh six-month deal with Iran
to curb its nuclear programme.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for March fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange dropped 0.5 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2472 -27.00 2465 2510 2759
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2494 -23.00 2486 2531 13914
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5828 -24.00 5788 5874 623502
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6626 -36.00 6608 6688 487360
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 38.17 -0.06 38.01 38.23 4781
NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 92.26 -0.46 92.11 92.88 13290
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.26 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)