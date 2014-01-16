* Seasonal decline in output may reduce supplies * Slow demand continues to weigh on the market * Market keeping an eye on ringgit, which is weakening (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Malaysian palm oil edged up on Thursday, rising for a second straight session as a seasonal drop in production is likely to cut excess supplies, although gains were capped by weak demand. There was additional support for the palm oil market stemming from U.S. soybean futures, which rose for a sixth session as strong demand for U.S. stocks continued to underpin the market. The benchmark April palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 7 ringgit at 2,544 ringgit a tonne. Volume stood at 37,087 lots. "Production is coming down, so supply might get tighter in the coming months," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "But prices will ultimately depend on demand which is not very strong at the moment." The market fell to its lowest in more than two months on Monday amid concerns over weak demand. Exports of palm oil products from Jan. 1 to 15 fell 28.1 percent to 460,248 tonnes from 640,240 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another surveyor, SGS, reported exports during the period fell 27.4 percent to 467,817 tonnes from 644,556 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-15. On the technical front, palm oil is expected to gain further to 2,555 ringgit per tonne as it has cleared resistance at 2,520 ringgit, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst. A wave c that started at the Jan. 2 high of 2,669 ringgit has completed and will be further reversed by the current rebound. A Fibonacci projection analysis on the wave c reveals that the rebound has gone above 2,520 ringgit, the 100 percent projection level. Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose to a nine-month high in December, industry data showed, missing expectations for a drop as lacklustre demand offset a fall in output caused by floods. The market is also keeping a close watch on the ringgit currency which is weakening and it could boost margins of refiners. "It is possible that refiners might start chasing crude palm oil to cover their supplies if the ringgit weakens," the trader said. In other markets, Brent crude oil fell below $107 a barrel as expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North Africa outweighed news of a large drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for March eased 0.2 percent in Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange finished marginally higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB4 2510 +3.00 2508 2520 1044 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAR4 2528 +4.00 2521 2537 10839 M'ASIA PALM OIL APR4 2544 +7.00 2535 2552 15662 M'ASIA PALM OIL MAY4 2544 +0.00 2542 2557 3049 DALIAN SOY OIL MAY4 6624 +4.00 6616 6650 328820 CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 37.90 -0.09 37.81 37.99 3656 NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 94.33 +0.16 93.86 94.39 10903 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Prateek Chatterjee)