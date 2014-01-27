(Updates prices, adds near two-week milestone)
* Declining global share markets drag on palm prices
* Palm oil to fall to 2,553 ringgit -technicals
* Malaysia Jan 1-25 palm oil exports fell 9.4 pct -ITS
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Monday as a fall in
global shares curbed appetite for risky assets, but weak local
currency reined in losses.
Palm was hit as the U.S. soyoil contract for March
slipped 0.5 percent in late Asian trade and the most active May
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
declined 1.5 percent.
"Most equity markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia dropped
sharply. That caused the grain complex and soybean oil markets
to drop, which depressed the palm market," said a trader with at
a foreign commodity firm in Malaysia.
"The only thing that is holding up palm is the
ringgit-factor."
Emerging markets led a global sell-off on Monday, with the
U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering its stimulus.
Tighter credit conditions in China also raised fears of a
slowdown in the world's No.2 edible oil consumer.
The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange dipped 1.4 percent to 2,556 ringgit ($765)
per tonne by Monday's close. Prices in late trade dipped as far
as 2,551 ringgit, the lowest since Jan. 16.
Total traded volume stood at 38,992 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly above the usual 35,000 lots.
The Malaysian ringgit fell as much as 0.4 percent
to 3.3455 per dollar on Monday, its lowest since May 2010,
pressured by selling by offshore funds. A weaker ringgit
improves margins for overseas buyers and refiners, lifting
demand for the tropical oil.
Market participants are looking for more clues on global
demand for palm oil, used in a wide variety of household
products from soaps to cookies and chocolate.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said that Malaysian
exports of palm oil products from Jan. 1-25 fell 9.4 percent
compared to a month ago as traders cut back purchases of crude
palm kernel oil.
The fall in exports were less steep than declines recorded
in early January, signalling a small recovery in demand.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release data for the same period later on Monday.
In other markets, Brent futures eased towards $107 a barrel
on Monday as concerns over a possible slowdown in China stoked
demand-growth worries, but bitterly cold weather across the
northern Hemisphere and simmering tensions in the Middle East
curbed losses.
Technicals were bearish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to
fall to 2,553 ringgit per tonne and then either hover around
that level or rebound to 2,569 ringgit, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2540 -37.00 2540 2560 292
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2550 -33.00 2544 2571 3983
MY PALM OIL APR4 2556 -35.00 2551 2581 16799
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5774 -80.00 5752 5846 355894
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6536 -96.00 6522 6608 469168
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 37.35 -0.19 37.31 37.69 6362
NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 97.03 +0.39 96.60 97.18 11377
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.34 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)