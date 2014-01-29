(Updates prices)
* Investors rush to cover positions ahead of Lunar New Year
holidays -trader
* Malaysian ringgit up 0.15 pct against U.S. dollar
* Palm oil to rise to 2,556 ringgit -technicals
* Prices on track to post biggest monthly drop in 6 months
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Wednesday after three days of losses, as
investors squared positions ahead of a long weekend, although a
stronger ringgit currency curbed some buying interest.
"There's book squaring ahead of the long holiday -- a lot of
investors will want to cover their positions," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
Palm oil futures and physical markets in Malaysia will be
closed from midday Jan. 30 for the Lunar New Year and Federal
Territories Day holidays, and will resume trade on Feb. 4.
Prices, however, were on track to fall more than 4 percent
this month, their biggest monthly loss since July last year, as
investors fretted that sluggish export demand would keep palm
stocks in the world's second-largest producer elevated.
But some market players expect demand to pick up in the
coming months as winter fades and the weather becomes warmer.
Buyers facing the northern winter had cut down purchases of palm
as the tropical oil solidifies in cold temperatures.
"By March, the northern hemisphere will start buying more
palm products. Investors are looking at a little recovery in the
market," the trader added.
The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.5 percent to 2,542 ringgit
($761) per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices were locked in a
tight range between 2,528 and 2,552 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 37,453 lots of 25 tonnes, a tad
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
Technicals were bullish. Malaysian palm oil is expected to
rise to 2,556 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The stronger Malaysian ringgit during early trading
narrowed margins and dampened buying interest for overseas
buyers and refiners. The ringgit advanced 0.45 percent against
the U.S. dollar early Wednesday, before giving up some gains to
trade at 3.3300 by the day's close.
In other markets, Brent futures held steady above $107 a
barrel on Wednesday as investors waited to hear the fate of the
U.S. monetary stimulus, with prices supported as concerns of
turmoil in emerging economies eased.
In other competing vegetable oil markets, both the U.S.
soyoil contract for March and the most active May soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost
0.3 percent in late Asian trade.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2534 +14.00 2530 2549 180
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2546 +21.00 2529 2546 2566
MY PALM OIL APR4 2542 +13.00 2528 2552 14441
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5672 -32.00 5662 5726 245736
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6450 -20.00 6440 6494 218854
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 37.28 -0.12 37.22 37.45 4286
NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 96.82 -0.60 96.81 97.37 10100
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.34 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Supriya Kurane)