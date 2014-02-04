(Updates with closing prices)
* Malaysia's January palm oil exports fall 11 pct - cargo
surveyors
* Investor watch for South American soybean harvest - trader
* Palm oil to rise to 2,581 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Tuesday, snapping two days of gains, after
weaker-than-expected exports in January fuelled concerns that
stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer will continue
to climb.
Cargo surveyor data showed that exports of Malaysian palm
oil products in January fell 11 percent compared to a month ago
as India, the world's biggest edible oil consumer, cut back
purchases of the tropical oil.
"Exports are bad. It is not helping the market at all," said
a trader with a local commodities brokerage. Market players,
however, expect demand to pick up from March onwards as the
northern winter recedes and buyers begin re-stocking ahead of
the Eid al-Fitr festivities.
The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange inched down 1.2 percent to 2,528 ringgit
($761) per tonne by Tuesday's close.
Volumes were also thin due to the Lunar New Year holidays
with many investors still away, making prices prone to swings.
Total traded volume stood at only 24,585 lots of 25 tonnes
compared to the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals were bullish. Malaysian palm oil may rise to
2,581 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Investors are also keeping an eye on dryness in Brazil,
projected as the world's biggest soy supplier. The harvest of a
likely record-large Brazilian soybean crop is under way but
crops are still developing in some areas.
Larger supplies of soybeans for crushing could lower soyoil
prices and channel food and fuel demand away from palm, a
competing vegetable oil.
"The wild card is going to be Brazil. Earlier we were
looking at a bumper crops, but now certain areas are hot and
dry. If these dry spells continue, we won't have a bumper
harvest," the Malaysian-based trader added.
"But assuming there are rains, then the entire scene will
change, and sellers will be back into the market. It's very
mixed now."
In other markets, Brent hovered around $106 a barrel on
Tuesday as a frigid winter boosted heating oil demand in Europe
and the United States, offsetting weak U.S. and Chinese economic
data.
In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for March fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade.
The Dalian Commodities Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year
and will re-open on Feb. 7.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2524 -27.00 2524 2532 5
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2527 -30.00 2520 2564 2344
MY PALM OIL APR4 2528 -31.00 2522 2567 10650
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5672 -28.00 5630 5704 209596
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6390 -76.00 6370 6432 299596
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 37.36 -0.09 37.34 37.53 2635
NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 96.83 +0.40 96.43 96.94 8420
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.32 Malaysian ringgit)
