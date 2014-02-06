(Updates prices)
* Malaysia stocks to ease for first time since June -Reuters
survey
* Brazil dry spell could shift edible oil demand to palm
-trader
* Palm oil may break resistance at 2,560-2,569 ringgit
-technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Thursday on prospects of seasonally lower output
of the tropical oil as well as a dry spell in soy-growing Brazil
that would potentially squeeze global edible oil supplies.
A Reuters survey of planters and traders showed that
Malaysian palm oil production last month likely fell to 1.52
million tonnes, down 8.8 percent from December as trees enter a
resting period which results in smaller yields.
The poll also showed that end-stocks are expected to ease
for the first time in seven months, although sluggish export
demand would curb the drop and likely keep inventories in the
second-largest producer little changed at 1.98 million tonnes.
"There are forecasts that January palm output will be lower
by almost 10 percent, and that is helping to prop up the
market," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage.
The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.9 percent at 2,568 ringgit
($773) per tonne. Prices were locked in a range between
2,552-2,575 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 25,141 lots of 25 tonnes, below
the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals were bullish. Malaysian palm oil may break a
resistance zone of 2,560-2,569 ringgit per tonne and rise
further to 2,581 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Dry spells over parts of Brazil signalled that the major soy
grower might not be able to produce the bumper harvest initially
expected. Tighter supplies of the competing oilseed for crushing
would lift soyoil prices and channel demand to rival palm oil.
"There was some speculative selling earlier in anticipation
of huge crops from Brazil. But now the factors are turning
friendly, so there's a lot of short-covering in the palm
market," the Malaysia-based trader added.
"If the dry spell continues, there will be a lot of supply
constraints ... consumers could turn to palm."
The U.S. soyoil contract for March rose 0.4 percent
in late Asian trade. The Dalian Commodities Exchange is closed
for the Lunar New Year and will re-open on Feb. 7.
In other markets, Brent crude held steady above $106 a
barrel as worries over global economic growth dented the demand
outlook, with its premium to U.S. crude continuing to narrow as
more cold weather hit the United States.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2565 +25.00 2555 2571 139
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2565 +23.00 2550 2572 1073
MY PALM OIL APR4 2568 +22.00 2552 2575 11985
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5672 -28.00 5630 5704 209596
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6390 -76.00 6370 6432 299596
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 38.36 +0.13 38.15 38.39 4756
NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 97.82 +0.44 97.25 97.85 9511
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.32 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)