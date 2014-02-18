* Prices hit 2,717 ringgit - highest since Sept 21, 2012 * Export data bullish as extreme weather seen hurting output (Updates closing prices) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Feb 18 Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, touching a one-and-a-half-year high due to firmer comparative oils and expectations of rising demand, coupled with falling exports. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.2 percent at 2,714 ringgit ($820) per tonne. Earlier, prices rose to 2,717 ringgit, the highest level since September 2012. "The market is continuing an upward trend," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "Exports are improving sharply and will be maintained for the second half of February." "Technically, the market is on the up, and soy oil, Dalian and crude are moving higher. All these external factors are friendly towards palm oil." Extreme weather conditions in Malaysian and Indonesian plantations will also hinder output, traders added. Total traded volume stood at 48,855 lots of 25 tonnes, above the average 35,000 lots. After Monday's close, data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose 27.2 percent. Before this, Intertek Testing Services said that exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15 rose 31.7 percent. "Good exports and stocks falling," said a Jakarta-based palm trader, adding that biodiesel demand in Indonesia was also helping support prices. In comparative vegetable oils, the U.S. soyoil contract for March added 1.5 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was unchanged. Higher soyoil prices may push buyers towards cheaper palm instead. In other markets, Brent crude was little changed, holding above $109 a barrel, as robust demand for heating purposes from North America and a weak dollar offset concerns over disappointing U.S. data. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR4 2710 +27.00 2682 2710 733 MY PALM OIL APR4 2721 +36.00 2691 2721 9185 MY PALM OIL MAY4 2714 +32.00 2687 2717 25197 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6000 +16.00 5996 6066 495242 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6704 -4.00 6694 6772 388904 CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 39.70 +0.55 39.22 39.76 11464 NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 100.66 +0.36 100.23 101.13 29124 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.2945 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)