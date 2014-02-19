(Recasts, updates prices, adds new trader quote) * Talks of smaller export demand prompt profit-taking in late session -trader * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,738 ringgit -technicals * Feb palm stocks seen falling to 1.8 mt, prices to hit 2,900 rgt by end-March -analyst By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower for the first time in five days on Wednesday, reversing some gains made in the morning session as prospects of dwindling export demand curbed buying interest and prompted investors to book profits. Benchmark prices, however, hovered just below a September 2012 high first touched on Tuesday, due to lingering concerns that dry weather would hinder output of the tropical oil. "Everyone was anticipating exports in Feb. 1-20 to rise about 15-17 percent. But now there are rumours of only a 8 percent rise, and that triggered some profit-taking," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 2,712 ringgit ($822) per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices had earlier touched 2,734 ringgit, their highest since Sept. 21, 2012. Total traded volume stood at 44,123 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 35,000 lots. Investors will be keeping an eye on cargo surveyor export data for the first twenty days of February, due to be released on Thursday. A surge in exports in the first half of the month had lifted hopes of a recovery in demand from top consuming countries. Malaysian palm oil shipments between Feb. 1-15 rose 27-32 percent from a month earlier, due to bigger demand from China, Europe and Pakistan. Market participants said the dry weather in Malaysia and Indonesia, where most of the world's oil palm is grown, could hinder production and tighten supplies of the edible oil which is used to make soaps to cookies and biofuel. "The hot spell has a negative impact on production. Crops are very low -- there's an overall 12 percent reduction in February output so far," the trader added. "Indonesia is also facing the same problem." Analysts said palm oil prices are set to rise to 2,900 ringgit by the end of March if stocks continue to fall. "We have revised down our February inventory forecast by 4 percent to 1.80 million tonnes from 1.88 million tonnes previously," said Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Alan Lim in a note. End-stocks in Malaysia currently stand at 1.93 million tonnes. Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil faces resistance at 2,738 ringgit per tonne and may retrace to 2,712 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. In vegetable oil markets tracked by palm, the U.S. soyoil contract for May fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.9 percent. In other markets, Brent oil held above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, underpinned by geopolitical concerns in Africa and Venezuela while a fresh bout of freezing weather kept U.S. crude near a four-month high. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1024 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR4 2707 -3.00 2699 2728 414 MY PALM OIL APR4 2719 +1.00 2705 2736 7239 MY PALM OIL MAY4 2712 -2.00 2702 2734 22327 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6078 +42.00 6074 6168 518876 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6798 +60.00 6788 6860 355310 CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 40.15 -0.20 40.12 40.39 5677 NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 102.58 +0.15 102.49 103.14 7535 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palmolein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.30 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anand Basu)