(Updates prices, adds SGS exports)
* Malaysia's Feb 1-20 palm oil exports rise 17 pct - cargo surveyors
* Dry weather causes tree stress, output to fall steeply - trader
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on
Thursday, recovering losses from the previous session to trade at their highest
in one-and-a-half years on strong export data and concerns of a drought
squeezing supplies.
Dry weather in parts of Malaysia and Indonesia has caused some stress in oil
palm trees, traders said, curbing the growth of palm fruit and causing a
larger-than-expected drop in output this month.
"It's too dry. Crude palm oil production is most likely down by double
digits. The mills are complaining they are not getting enough fresh fruit
bunches," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
Yields could be further hindered in the next few months if there is no
relief to the dry spell, the trader added.
By Thursday's close, the benchmark May contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched up 1.7 percent to 2,755 ringgit ($832)
per tonne, the upper end of the day's trading range and the highest since
September 2012.
Total traded volume stood at 39,428 lots of 25 tonnes, slightly above the
usual 35,000 lots.
A pick-up in demand also buoyed prices of the tropical oil. Cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services reported that exports of Malaysian palm oil products
in Feb. 1-20 rose 16.9 percent to 875,901 tonnes from a month ago, thanks to
bigger shipments to top buyer India.
Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed export
figures for the same period climbed 16.7 percent.
"I am expecting the market to continue to go up. As long as demand shows
improvement, like today's numbers, it will give support to the market," the
Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by concerns over
supplies from top exporter Brazil and a lack of Chinese cancellations of U.S.
cargoes.
Smaller supplies of the competing oilseed available for crushing would lift
soyoil prices, widening the premium over rival palm oil and potentially
channelling demand to the tropical oil instead.
In vegetable oil markets tracked by palm, the U.S. soyoil contract for May
gained 1.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange slipped 0.2 percent.
In other markets, Brent crude slid below $110 a barrel on Thursday, dragged
down by a survey that pointed to slower growth in China, the world's second
largest oil consumer.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR4 2762 +54.00 2702 2762 652
MY PALM OIL APR4 2769 +53.00 2709 2771 3123
MY PALM OIL MAY4 2755 +47.00 2700 2756 20585
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6100 -20.00 6024 6102 429242
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6810 -12.00 6754 6812 248420
CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 40.78 +0.54 40.09 40.88 6871
NYMEX CRUDE MAR4 103.30 -0.01 102.97 103.50 1959
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.31 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Anand Basu)