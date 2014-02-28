(Recasts, adds SGS export data, adds new trader quote)

* February prices climb 9.4 pct, highest since Oct. 2013

* Malaysia's palm oil exports fall 2.1-2.5 pct in February -cargo surveyors

* Palm oil to seek support at 2,747 ringgit -technicals

* Improving food and fuel demand to support prices -planter

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, recouping early losses as traders banked on a bullish global oilseeds scene in a key industry meet next week, while concerns that dry weather will hinder output lifted benchmark prices to their biggest monthly gain since October 2013.

A small recovery in competing soyoil markets also gave some support to prices. The U.S. soyoil contract for May rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 1.0 percent.

"The U.S. soybean oil was on the lower end in the morning, but now it's pushing up," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

Market participants are keeping watch for price outlooks from key industry speakers at the Palm Oil Conference that will run from March 3-5 in capital Kuala Lumpur.

"We foresee a positive outlook from the conference," the Malaysia-based trader added.

Fears over unfavourable weather tightening palm supplies have kept prices near a 17-month high this week, lifting February prices up 9.4 percent.

By Friday's close, the benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.8 percent to 2,800 ringgit ($854) per tonne. Prices on Wednesday had jumped more than 3 percent to hit 2,818 ringgit, their highest since Sept. 20, 2012.

Prices in early trade had slipped to 2,756 ringgit, dragged by weak soyoil and energy markets.

Total traded volume stood at 45,148 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher than the average 12,500 lots.

But dwindling demand towards the end of the month put a lid on gains. Malaysia's palm oil exports in February fell 2.5 percent to 1,244,101 tonnes from a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday, as major buyers Europe and China cut back purchases.

Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported that exports for the same period fell 2.1 percent.

Technicals showed the Malaysian palm oil third month contract is expected to seek a support at 2,747 ringgit per tonne and start a rebound thereafter, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

In other markets, Brent crude futures slipped below $109 a barrel on Friday due to expectations that demand growth will slow as severe winter weather eases, although supply worries curbed losses for now.

The Malaysian palm market, which sets the tone for global prices, rose 9.1 percent last year, lifting earnings of planters such as Sime Darby Bhd , the world's largest oil palm planter by landbank.

Prices are poised to climb 14 percent in 2014 to average at 2,700 ringgit, a Reuters poll showed, as robust demand from the biofuel industry soaks up supplies from major producing countries - although this could eat into palm's discount to competing edible oils.

"Crude palm oil prices have improved from the previous quarter but prices remain susceptible to the uncertainty in the general market sentiment and the narrower price spread between crude palm oil and soybean oil prices," Sime Darby said in a results statement on Friday.

"However, the longer term outlook remains positive with improving food and fuel demand on palm oil." ($1 = 3.28 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Sunil Nair)