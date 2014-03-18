(Recasts, adds new trader quote, updates prices)
* Malaysia raises April crude palm oil export tax to 5.5 pct
* Palm oil to test resistance at 2,764 ringgit - technicals
* Indonesia's 2014 biodiesel consumption forecast to jump -
industry group
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Malaysian palm oil
futures ended lower for the sixth straight day on Tuesday,
stretching its longest losing streak this year, as worries of
dry weather eased and weakening demand from top consumers
continued to weigh.
"The weather stress is easing, production should be a bit
higher this month," a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage said. "Exports are not picking up yet ... the first 15
days (in March) were down quite sharply."
Cargo surveyors reported that shipments of Malaysian palm
products fell 21 percent in the first half of March compared
with a month earlier, due to softer demand from major edible oil
buyers India and China.
The trader added that the immediate support level for
benchmark prices was at 2,700 ringgit, with resistance at 2,800
ringgit.
The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.2 percent to 2,736 ringgit
($836) per tonne by Tuesday's close. Prices earlier touched
2,760 ringgit, but gave up gains after the midday break.
Traded volume stood at 50,203 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher
than the average 35,000 lots.
Benchmark prices had surged to an 18-month high of 2,916
ringgit on March 11, but then slipped off the peak and continued
to shed gains for five straight days on worries that the rally
would shift demand to cheaper competing vegetable oils.
But traders said prices on the first month of the Malaysian
palm futures contract are being driven up as demand overwhelms
immediate supply of the tropical oil. Unfavourable weather over
most of Malaysia had hindered palm yields over the past weeks.
April prices were trading between 2,800 and 2,866
ringgit late on Tuesday.
"Because of the prior dry weather, there is a temporary palm
shortage right now. That's why people are willing to pay a
premium price," another Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.
Technicals show Malaysian palm oil is expected to test
resistance at 2,764 ringgit per tonne, as its fall from the
March 11 high 2,916 ringgit could have more or less completed,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Malaysia raised its crude palm oil export tax for April to
5.5 percent, a government circular showed on Tuesday, the first
hike after four months. The rate had been kept unchanged at 5
percent since December.
An industry group in top producer Indonesia expects the
country's domestic biofuel sales to soar to about 3 million
kilolitres this year from 1 million kilolitres, thanks to a
higher blending requirement aimed at burning more palm-based
biodiesel.
The Indonesian Biofuel Producers Association (APROBI) added
that Indonesia's total biodiesel capacity is likely to hit 8.8
million kilolitres in 2015, up from 5.6 million kilolitres at
present.
In other markets, Brent edged higher above $106 a barrel on
Tuesday, with bargain-hunting kicking in after the benchmark
fell more than $2 in the previous session as there seemed little
likelihood of the Ukraine crisis interrupting Russian oil
supplies.
In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for May fell 0.3 percent in late Asian trade,
while the most active September soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost about 1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1033 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR4 2859 +10.00 2800 2866 816
MY PALM OIL MAY4 2768 -4.00 2758 2789 10763
MY PALM OIL JUN4 2736 -4.00 2729 2760 23221
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 6204 -32.00 6186 6270 587994
CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 6960 -68.00 6956 7034 780314
CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 41.80 -0.09 41.55 41.90 10641
NYMEX CRUDE APR4 98.20 +0.12 97.75 98.36 11764
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.274 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.1920 Chinese yuan)
