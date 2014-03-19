(Updates prices)
* Prices rise to 2,786 rgt in late trade
* Palm market up on technical correction, but heading to
2,650-2,680 rgt range- trader
* Palm oil targets 2,822 ringgit- technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Malaysian palm oil
futures rose on Wednesday after six straight days of falls as a
technical bounce gave some relief, although gains were held back
by sluggish demand for the tropical oil.
A small recovery in overseas soy markets also provided some
support to palm prices, which have fallen nearly 1 percent this
month, largely due to profit-taking and worries about slackening
demand from key consumers India and China.
"It's more of a technical correction after the market faced
six days of continuous pressure," said a trader with a local
commodities brokerage.
"But overall, the near-term trend is still heading lower to
test the 2,650-2,680 ringgit level," the Kuala Lumpur-based
trader added.
By Wednesday's close, the benchmark June contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched up 1.5
percent to 2,778 ringgit ($848) per tonne, with prices trading
between 2,755-2,786 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 56,790 lots of 25 tonnes, much
higher than the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals show Malaysian palm oil is expected to gain
further to 2,822 ringgit per tonne, as it cleared a resistance
at 2,764 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Market players will be keeping an eye on cargo surveyor
export data for the first 20 days of March to gauge demand for
the tropical oil. Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products
during March 1-15 plunged about 21 percent.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for May rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade, while the
most active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.1 percent.
Higher prices of rival soyoil would channel food and fuel
demand to palm, a common substitute.
In other markets, Brent crude edged lower to hold near a
six-week trough below $106 a barrel on Wednesday as worries
about an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine eased and on
expectations of a rise in U.S. oil stocks.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR4 2870 +31.00 2835 2885 381
MY PALM OIL MAY4 2811 +44.00 2785 2820 14783
MY PALM OIL JUN4 2778 +41.00 2755 2786 27259
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 6276 +48.00 6226 6286 595298
CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 7002 +8.00 6972 7022 789036
CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 42.53 +0.26 41.99 42.67 7840
NYMEX CRUDE APR4 99.62 -0.08 99.34 99.71 6668
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.276 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)