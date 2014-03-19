(Updates prices) * Prices rise to 2,786 rgt in late trade * Palm market up on technical correction, but heading to 2,650-2,680 rgt range- trader * Palm oil targets 2,822 ringgit- technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday after six straight days of falls as a technical bounce gave some relief, although gains were held back by sluggish demand for the tropical oil. A small recovery in overseas soy markets also provided some support to palm prices, which have fallen nearly 1 percent this month, largely due to profit-taking and worries about slackening demand from key consumers India and China. "It's more of a technical correction after the market faced six days of continuous pressure," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage. "But overall, the near-term trend is still heading lower to test the 2,650-2,680 ringgit level," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. By Wednesday's close, the benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched up 1.5 percent to 2,778 ringgit ($848) per tonne, with prices trading between 2,755-2,786 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 56,790 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher than the average 35,000 lots. Technicals show Malaysian palm oil is expected to gain further to 2,822 ringgit per tonne, as it cleared a resistance at 2,764 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Market players will be keeping an eye on cargo surveyor export data for the first 20 days of March to gauge demand for the tropical oil. Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products during March 1-15 plunged about 21 percent. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for May rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.1 percent. Higher prices of rival soyoil would channel food and fuel demand to palm, a common substitute. In other markets, Brent crude edged lower to hold near a six-week trough below $106 a barrel on Wednesday as worries about an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine eased and on expectations of a rise in U.S. oil stocks. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 2870 +31.00 2835 2885 381 MY PALM OIL MAY4 2811 +44.00 2785 2820 14783 MY PALM OIL JUN4 2778 +41.00 2755 2786 27259 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 6276 +48.00 6226 6286 595298 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 7002 +8.00 6972 7022 789036 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 42.53 +0.26 41.99 42.67 7840 NYMEX CRUDE APR4 99.62 -0.08 99.34 99.71 6668 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.276 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)