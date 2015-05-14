* Malaysia keeps June crude palm oil export tax at zero * Focus shits to May 1-15 export data to gauge demand - trader * Palm oil may fall to 2,148 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 Malaysian palm oil futures eased further on Thursday as investors booked profits from prices that had jumped to five-week highs, with market players turning to export data for the first half of May to reveal demand sentiment from key buyers. Palm climbed to their strongest since April 6 in the previous session on worries an El Nino weather pattern would curb yields, but expectations of weaker demand in the second half of the month curbed gains and prompted investors to take profits. "There's more profit-taking activities after the market went up for three straight days," said one palm trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "Plantation managers are also saying the fantastic exports were because of the spillover demand for April which they could not send out in time," the trader added. "If export figures tomorrow are bullish, prices may rally slightly. If not, the market will come down to test the 2,080 ringgit level." Cargo surveyors on Monday reported an up to 45 percent surge in shipments from Malaysia in the first ten days of the month from April. Data for exports between May 1 and May 15 will be released on Friday. By the midday break, the benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had inched down 1.1 percent to 2,174 ringgit ($608.62) a tonne, with prices trading between 2,171-2,192 ringgit. Total traded volume stood at 18,745 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the average 12,500 lots. A stronger ringgit also added pressure on palm, making the ringgit-priced feedstock more expensive for overseas customers. The Southeast Asian currency was up 0.8 percent at 3.5690 against the greenback by 0604 GMT. Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower after Indonesia, will keep its June crude palm oil export tax at zero percent, continuing duty-free exports from this month, a government circular showed on Thursday. In other markets, oil slipped on Thursday as weak data from the world's top economies raised concern about the outlook for global fuel demand, offsetting data that showed a large drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. The U.S. July soyoil contract lost 0.4 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0605 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2174 -27.00 2174 2194 785 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2174 -24.00 2171 2192 8554 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5078 -60.00 5056 5124 665572 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5862 -54.00 5836 5898 758548 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.10 -2.10 33.05 33.34 3122 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 449.40 -2.10 448.50 450.00 579 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 604.70 +1.90 601.20 605.30 10145 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 60.30 -0.20 59.82 60.42 7477 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5720 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.82 Indian rupees) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)