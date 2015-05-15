(Updates prices, adds SGS data) * Malaysia May 1-15 palm exports up 55-56 pct m/m -cargo surveyors * Palm to test resistance at 2,235 ringgit -technicals By Charlotte Greenfield JAKARTA, May 15 Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday eased further from 5-week highs hit earlier in the week, although strong export data from the world's No.2 producer of the edible oil helped prices post a second straight weekly gain. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.8 percent to 2,189 ringgit ($614.54) a tonne by the day's close, off a five-week top of 2,233 ringgit reached on Wednesday. "This is a correction after the sudden rally," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Total traded volume stood at 34,398 lots of 25 tonnes each, just below the average 35,000 lots. Palm prices closed the week with 1.2 percent gains. "Above 2,200 (ringgit) the resistance levels are just too strong. Better-than-expected exports in May limited the decline temporarily," the trader added. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-15 rose 54.5 percent to 737,308 tonnes, compared with the same period in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a 56 percent surge, helped by purchases by key buyers India, China and Europe that doubled from the same period a month ago. Benchmark Malaysian palm futures climbed to their highest since April 6 on Wednesday on worries an El Nino weather pattern would curb yields. Technical charts show that palm is expected to test a resistance at 2,235 ringgit as it seems to have resumed its rebound from the April 29 low of 2,070. In other markets, Brent crude steadied below $67 a barrel, consolidating after several weeks of gains after reports of a growing supply glut that is building inventories worldwide. The U.S. July soyoil contract was nearly flat in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged rose 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2192 -18.00 2186 2218 1085 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2189 -17.00 2182 2218 16045 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5138 +44.00 5102 5164 941750 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5880 +18.00 5850 5918 1070172 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.35 -2.30 33.29 33.72 10704 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 451.50 -2.30 451.10 455.60 978 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 604.50 -0.35 604.30 609.30 27515 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 59.62 -0.25 59.40 59.89 19343 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5620 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.54 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR, Editing by Fergus Jensen and Himani Sarkar)