* Palm may fall to 2,148 ringgit level -technicals (Recasts, updates prices) By Fergus Jensen JAKARTA, May 18 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second day on Monday in light volume to their lowest level in more than a week as competing vegetable oil markets fell and as the ringgit strengthened, traders said. By Monday's close, the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.3 percent to 2,182 ringgit ($608.77) a tonne, a second day of losses after shedding 0.8 percent on Friday. Earlier in the session, the contract touched the 2,169 ringgit level, its lowest since May 8. "The market was down a bit because the ringgit has strengthened a bit, and Dalian RBD palm olein is down a bit as well," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, said, referring to the Refined, Bleached and Deodorised Palm Olein contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange. Total traded volume stood at 30,917 lots of 25 tonnes each, just below the average 35,000 lots traded. Technical charts show that palm could fall to 2,148 ringgit per tonne, as a drop on May 15 suggests the completion of a rebound from the April 29 low of 2,070 ringgit. The Malaysian ringgit edged down 0.17 percent against the dollar on Monday, but has gained around 0.8 percent over the past week and around 3.8 percent in the last two months. In other markets, oil prices rose on Monday after Islamic State militants said they had seized control of the key city of Ramadi in western Iraq, raising fears of deeper turmoil in the oil-producing country. The U.S. July soyoil contract edged up 0.09 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 0.37 percent. The most active September palm oil contract on the Dalian bourse fell 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1056 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2189 -2.00 2177 2195 1666 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2187 -1.00 2172 2193 8362 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2182 -6.00 2169 2188 16076 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5100 -36.00 5062 5110 590556 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5864 -22.00 5826 5870 637412 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.12 +1.20 32.96 33.18 4287 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 450.90 +1.20 448.70 452.70 719 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 603.50 +1.45 602.40 605.50 23050 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 60.21 +0.52 59.73 60.88 13594 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5695 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jane Merriman)