* Palm may fall to 2,148 ringgit level -technicals
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 18 Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped for a second day on Monday in light volume to their
lowest level in more than a week as competing vegetable oil
markets fell and as the ringgit strengthened, traders said.
By Monday's close, the benchmark August contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.3
percent to 2,182 ringgit ($608.77) a tonne, a second day of
losses after shedding 0.8 percent on Friday. Earlier in the
session, the contract touched the 2,169 ringgit level, its
lowest since May 8.
"The market was down a bit because the ringgit has
strengthened a bit, and Dalian RBD palm olein is down a bit as
well," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur, said, referring to the Refined, Bleached and Deodorised
Palm Olein contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.
Total traded volume stood at 30,917 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just below the average 35,000 lots traded.
Technical charts show that palm could fall to 2,148 ringgit
per tonne, as a drop on May 15 suggests the completion of a
rebound from the April 29 low of 2,070 ringgit.
The Malaysian ringgit edged down 0.17 percent against
the dollar on Monday, but has gained around 0.8 percent over the
past week and around 3.8 percent in the last two months.
In other markets, oil prices rose on Monday after Islamic
State militants said they had seized control of the key city of
Ramadi in western Iraq, raising fears of deeper turmoil in the
oil-producing country.
The U.S. July soyoil contract edged up 0.09 percent
in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil
contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 0.37
percent. The most active September palm oil contract on
the Dalian bourse fell 0.7 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1056 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2189 -2.00 2177 2195 1666
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2187 -1.00 2172 2193 8362
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2182 -6.00 2169 2188 16076
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5100 -36.00 5062 5110 590556
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5864 -22.00 5826 5870 637412
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 33.12 +1.20 32.96 33.18 4287
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 450.90 +1.20 448.70 452.70 719
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 603.50 +1.45 602.40 605.50 23050
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 60.21 +0.52 59.73 60.88 13594
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5695 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.5250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jane
Merriman)