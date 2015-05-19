* Palm still targets 2,148 ringgit level -technicals By Fergus Jensen JAKARTA, May 19 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for the third session on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week, tracking declines in competing vegetable oil markets, although a weaker ringgit provided some support and volume was light. By the midday break, the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.5 percent to 2,171 ringgit ($605.58) a tonne. Earlier in the session it touched 2,162 ringgit, its lowest since May 8. Total traded volume stood at just 10,788 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the average 12,500 lots. "The palm market is in a bit of a dilemma," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, noting that local fundamental data was generally supportive but external markets were negative. Palm was trading in a $10 range in the absence of clear signals. "Initially the market was ramped up because of El Nino talk but we've seen this for the last two years come and go, and nothing happens," the trader said, adding that he was also watching for information on the imminent Indian monsoon season. "There could be some problems in oilseed-producing areas. But if India has a normal monsoon, the market will not go anywhere." Traders are watching out for export data for the first 20 days of May, due out tomorrow, he said. Technical charts show that palm is still targeting 2,148 ringgit per tonne, as it has completed a rebound from the April 29 low of 2,070. The Malaysian ringgit edged down 0.47 percent against the dollar on Tuesday and is down 0.65 percent this week. In other markets, Brent oil prices dropped on signs of weakness in the world's top energy consumer, China, while U.S. crude futures edged up on rising demand ahead of the summer driving season. The U.S. July soyoil contract edged down for a third day, easing 0.06 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 0.75 percent. The most active September palm oil contract on the Dalian bourse fell 0.91 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0518 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2178 -11.00 2173 2178 648 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2176 -11.00 2167 2177 2380 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2171 -11.00 2162 2171 4482 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5036 -46.00 5016 5100 415460 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5796 -44.00 5780 5866 498436 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.74 -1.30 32.64 32.90 3087 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 448.60 -1.30 447.40 449.40 306 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 601.00 -1.90 600.10 602.80 7365 NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 59.50 +0.07 59.41 59.63 577 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5850 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2032 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)