* Palm still targets 2,148 ringgit level -technicals
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped for the third session on Tuesday to their lowest level
in more than a week, tracking declines in competing vegetable
oil markets, although a weaker ringgit provided some support and
volume was light.
By the midday break, the benchmark August contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.5
percent to 2,171 ringgit ($605.58) a tonne. Earlier in the
session it touched 2,162 ringgit, its lowest since May 8.
Total traded volume stood at just 10,788 lots of 25 tonnes
each, below the average 12,500 lots.
"The palm market is in a bit of a dilemma," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, noting
that local fundamental data was generally supportive but
external markets were negative. Palm was trading in a $10 range
in the absence of clear signals.
"Initially the market was ramped up because of El Nino talk
but we've seen this for the last two years come and go, and
nothing happens," the trader said, adding that he was also
watching for information on the imminent Indian monsoon season.
"There could be some problems in oilseed-producing areas.
But if India has a normal monsoon, the market will not go
anywhere."
Traders are watching out for export data for the first 20
days of May, due out tomorrow, he said.
Technical charts show that palm is still targeting 2,148
ringgit per tonne, as it has completed a rebound from the April
29 low of 2,070.
The Malaysian ringgit edged down 0.47 percent against
the dollar on Tuesday and is down 0.65 percent this week.
In other markets, Brent oil prices dropped on signs of
weakness in the world's top energy consumer, China, while U.S.
crude futures edged up on rising demand ahead of the summer
driving season.
The U.S. July soyoil contract edged down for a third
day, easing 0.06 percent in early Asian trade, while the most
active September soybean oil contract on China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange lost 0.75 percent. The most active September
palm oil contract on the Dalian bourse fell 0.91
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0518 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2178 -11.00 2173 2178 648
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2176 -11.00 2167 2177 2380
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2171 -11.00 2162 2171 4482
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 5036 -46.00 5016 5100 415460
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5796 -44.00 5780 5866 498436
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.74 -1.30 32.64 32.90 3087
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 448.60 -1.30 447.40 449.40 306
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 601.00 -1.90 600.10 602.80 7365
NYMEX CRUDE JUN5 59.50 +0.07 59.41 59.63 577
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5850 ringgit)
($1 = 6.2032 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.6650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)