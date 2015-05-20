* Palm weighed by overnight weakness in oil and soy markets
* But Ramadan demand provides support -traders
* Malaysia's May 1-20 palm oil exports jump 52.6 pct -ITS
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to the lowest in almost three weeks on Wednesday,
stretching their losses into a fourth session as weakness in
comparative markets overseas dragged, although robust export
demand put a floor under prices.
Oil prices slid over 3 percent on Tuesday amid evidence the
United States and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia were pumping
more supplies. Low crude prices dent demand for palm oil by
making the latter less attractive for blending into biofuels.
Weak overnight U.S. and Dalian prices of soybeans, which are
crushed to produced rival soyoil, also dragged on palm.
"Our market is weak despite the strong exports because the
global markets, grains, softs, energy, are down," a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur said.
"The CBOT was down yesterday night, palm olein on Dalian was
also down quite sharp, so palm opened lower. But towards the
later part of the morning, palm recovered a bit on the good
exports."
By the midday break, the benchmark August contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.4
percent to 2,150 ringgit ($595.73) a tonne. Prices earlier
touched 2,131 ringgit, their lowest since April 30.
Total traded volume stood at 14,699 lots of 25 tonnes each,
above the average 12,500 lots.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) reported
strong overseas sales of Malaysian palm oil, allaying concerns
that demand would fizzle out after exports surged in the first
half of the month.
The ITS report showed shipments rose 52.6 percent to
1,070,282 tonnes between May 1-20 from the same period in April,
with India, China and Europe doubling purchases.
The start of the holy month of Ramadan next month, marked by
communal fasting and feasting by Muslims, typically drives up
consumption of edible oils and may underpin demand for palm in
May and June, traders say.
Another surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release data later on Wednesday.
The market is now eyeing crude oil and rival vegetable oil
markets for further trading cues.
Crude oil bounced back in early Asian trade on Wednesday as
strong Japanese economic growth surprised markets and the
consumer outlook in Australia seemed to brighten, stoking hopes
of increased demand.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract
was up 0.2 percent by 0527 GMT, while the most active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange dropped 2.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0534 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2155 -11.00 2140 2155 189
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2156 -9.00 2138 2157 2296
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2150 -8.00 2131 2150 9071
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4916 -128.00 4860 5006 719596
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5678 -128.00 5626 5754 730002
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.23 +3.40 32.13 32.27 2358
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 446.70 +3.40 442.40 446.70 175
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 594.00 +0.55 592.50 594.80 5980
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 58.47 +0.48 58.27 58.68 10203
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.6090 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.75 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)