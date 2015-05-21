* Palm oil still targets 2,118 ringgit -technicals
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 21 Malaysian palm oil futures edged down for a fifth day on
Thursday, with prices hovering in a tight range just above a near-three-week low hit on
Wednesday, as competing external and local factors sent mixed signals, traders said.
By the midday break the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.23 percent to 2,137 ringgit ($593) a tonne, recovering
slightly from Wednesday's intraday low of 2,131 ringgit, the contract's lowest level since April
30.
Total traded volume stood at 17,212 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 12,500 lots.
"The market today is a bit uncertain. External factors are bearish but the local front is
bullish," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur, referring to
competing vegetable oil markets, the Malaysian ringgit, recent strong export data and the
approaching Muslim fasting month.
The start of the holy month of Ramadan next month, marked by communal fasting and feasting
by Muslims, typically drives up consumption of edible oils and may underpin demand for palm in
May and June, traders say.
The Malaysian ringgit edged up 0.32 percent against the dollar on Thursday but is
down more than 1 percent so far this week.
Crude oil edged up on Thursday, supported by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, although
a weak Chinese manufacturing survey and concern about excess oil supply capped the gains.
In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. July soyoil contract was up 0.12 percent by
0522 GMT, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 0.39 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0530 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2140 -10.00 2140 2146 291
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2143 -6.00 2142 2153 3267
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2137 -5.00 2134 2145 8699
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4924 +6.00 4894 4952 393728
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5698 +18.00 5668 5724 423662
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.25 +0.70 32.11 32.31 1478
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 449.50 +0.70 448.50 450.50 155
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 597.10 +0.55 595.70 597.90 5340
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.08 +0.10 58.69 59.22 8939
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.6005 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 6.2016 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.7 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)