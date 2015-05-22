* Prices head for biggest weekly drop in three weeks
* Some investors doubtful whether strong demand will stay
* Palm oil targets 2,092-2,108 ringgit-technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Friday and were headed for their biggest weekly drop in
three, on rising scepticism among investors about the
sustainability of the robust export demand seen this month.
Palm futures in Malaysia, which set the tone for global
prices of the tropical oil, have dropped for four out of the
past five sessions, although data showing a surge in May exports
by the second-biggest producer limited losses.
The contract clawed back some gains on Thursday as weak
prices attracted bargain hunters, but brewing doubts on demand
from key buyers in the coming months weighed.
"Things are a little on the negative side, but export
numbers have been awesome of late. That has provided some
support," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur. Cargo surveyor data showed an up to 53 percent
surge in shipments of Malaysian palm oil between May 1-20.
"But some people feel that the good exports will taper off
at the end of the month and it would not remain at this pace ...
this pace is just too good to be true," the trader added.
By the midday break, the benchmark August contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.5
percent to 2,148 ringgit ($599.21) a tonne, trading in a tight
range between 2,141 ringgit and 2,156 ringgit. Prices on
Wednesday hit their lowest in three weeks at 2,131 ringgit.
For the week, palm is down 1.4 percent, its first weekly
drop, and the biggest in three weeks.
Total traded volume stood at 10,799 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 12,500 lots.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's
largest listed palm oil producer, reported a 54.7 percent drop
in its third-quarter net profit amid weaker prices of the
tropical oil and lower earnings at its industrial and motors
businesses.
In other markets, oil prices edged down, after rising more
than 2 percent in the prior session due to lower U.S. crude
inventories and geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent by
0544 GMT, while the most active September soybean oil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0545 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN5 2143 -11.00 2136 2147 50
MY PALM OIL JUL5 2150 -13.00 2145 2157 2242
MY PALM OIL AUG5 2148 -10.00 2141 2156 5699
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4928 +2.00 4912 4966 373056
CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5700 -2.00 5692 5750 429656
CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.22 -0.30 32.20 32.36 2381
INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 449.40 -0.30 448.30 451.60 71
INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 597.10 -1.25 596.70 600.30 6775
NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.59 -0.13 60.51 60.80 6059
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.5847 ringgit)
($1 = 6.1953 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 63.5800 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)