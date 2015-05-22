* Prices head for biggest weekly drop in three weeks * Some investors doubtful whether strong demand will stay * Palm oil targets 2,092-2,108 ringgit-technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday and were headed for their biggest weekly drop in three, on rising scepticism among investors about the sustainability of the robust export demand seen this month. Palm futures in Malaysia, which set the tone for global prices of the tropical oil, have dropped for four out of the past five sessions, although data showing a surge in May exports by the second-biggest producer limited losses. The contract clawed back some gains on Thursday as weak prices attracted bargain hunters, but brewing doubts on demand from key buyers in the coming months weighed. "Things are a little on the negative side, but export numbers have been awesome of late. That has provided some support," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. Cargo surveyor data showed an up to 53 percent surge in shipments of Malaysian palm oil between May 1-20. "But some people feel that the good exports will taper off at the end of the month and it would not remain at this pace ... this pace is just too good to be true," the trader added. By the midday break, the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.5 percent to 2,148 ringgit ($599.21) a tonne, trading in a tight range between 2,141 ringgit and 2,156 ringgit. Prices on Wednesday hit their lowest in three weeks at 2,131 ringgit. For the week, palm is down 1.4 percent, its first weekly drop, and the biggest in three weeks. Total traded volume stood at 10,799 lots of 25 tonnes each, below the average 12,500 lots. Meanwhile, Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's largest listed palm oil producer, reported a 54.7 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit amid weaker prices of the tropical oil and lower earnings at its industrial and motors businesses. In other markets, oil prices edged down, after rising more than 2 percent in the prior session due to lower U.S. crude inventories and geopolitical tension in the Middle East. The U.S. July soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent by 0544 GMT, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0545 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2143 -11.00 2136 2147 50 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2150 -13.00 2145 2157 2242 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2148 -10.00 2141 2156 5699 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4928 +2.00 4912 4966 373056 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5700 -2.00 5692 5750 429656 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 32.22 -0.30 32.20 32.36 2381 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 449.40 -0.30 448.30 451.60 71 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 597.10 -1.25 596.70 600.30 6775 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 60.59 -0.13 60.51 60.80 6059 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.5847 ringgit) ($1 = 6.1953 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.5800 Indian rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)