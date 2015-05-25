* Malaysia May 1-25 palm oil exports rise 52.9 pct m/m - ITS * Indonesia delays $50/T palm levy, could come in two weeks * Palm oil to fall to 2,108 ringgit -technicals By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday after the world's top producer Indonesia said it would delay the implementation of export levies, although strong overseas sales by the No.2 grower checked losses. Indonesia's finance minister said the regulation that will force exporters in Indonesia to pay a levy of $50 per tonne on shipments of crude palm oil, and $30 for processed palm oil, could only come in two weeks after public body that will collect the palm levy is ready. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association on Friday told Reuters that delays in establishing guidelines and a new biodiesel fund or agency meant the implementation date would be pushed back as far as August, from earlier announcements that the levy would be introduced in the fourth week of May. "The delayed levy is creating lots of uncertainty, which equals delay in buying," said a palm trader with a commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Stiff competition from Indonesia is the reason behind the lower prices." By the midday break, the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to 2,134 ringgit ($591.55) a tonne, down for a sixth session out of seven. It earlier touched 2,121 ringgit, its lowest level for this month. Robust export data, however, provided some support, keeping prices rangebound between 2,121-2,134 ringgit. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) reported exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-25 rose 52.9 percent to 1,382,782 tonnes from 904,112 tonnes shipped during April 1-25. Shipments of crude palm oil surged to 528,143 tonnes during the period, from 58,500 tonnes a month ago. Total traded volume on Monday stood at 14,473 lots of 25 tonnes each, above the average 12,500 lots. In other markets, crude oil edged up, buoyed by healthy Asian appetite and demand from the U.S. driving season. Palm traders are also keeping a watch on the U.S. soy crop progress - bigger supplies of the oilseed for crushing into rival soyoil could water down demand for the tropical oil. Warmer temperatures have been forecast in the coming days in the U.S. Midwest crop belt which are seen as favourable for developing corn and soybean plants. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.1 percent in early Asian trade. The U.S. July soy markets were closed for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0630 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN5 2135 +3.00 2126 2135 57 MY PALM OIL JUL5 2138 +0.00 2124 2138 3518 MY PALM OIL AUG5 2134 -1.00 2121 2134 7053 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4900 -38.00 4876 4934 407824 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5652 -66.00 5632 5694 458012 CBOT SOY OIL JUL5 31.67 -0.70 0.00 0.00 0 INDIA PALM OIL MAY5 447.00 -0.70 445.70 448.30 36 INDIA SOYOIL JUN5 594.60 -0.90 594.00 596.00 5700 NYMEX CRUDE JUL5 59.79 +0.07 59.69 60.06 6418 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6075 ringgit) ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 63.62 Indian rupees) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)